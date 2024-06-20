Citroen C3 Aircross EV Launch Price €27.4k (Rs 24.5L) – 300Km Range, 7 Seater Electric SUV

Citroen has launched the much awaited C3 Aircross Electric SUV – It is offered in 7 seater option and delivers 300 km range on full charge

Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is a stunning crossover SUV with rugged and muscular appeal. The company intends to offer the C3 Aircross in pure ICE, hybrid and pure EV powertrain options. Prices for the new crossover SUV for Europe have been revealed along with specifics about future powertrains.

Citroen C3 Aircross EV Launch Price – How much?

Prices for Citroen C3 Aircross have been recently revealed for France. There, the company is offering all three powertrains – pure ICE, hybrid and pure EV. Price range for pure ICE powertrain variants starts from EUR 19,400, hybrid powertrains variants start from EUR 25,500 and pure EV powertrain variants start from EUR 27,400.

When translated to Indian currency in today’s exchange rates, price ranges from Rs 17,38 lakh for pure ICE, Rs 22.85 lakh for hybrid and Rs 24.55 lakh for pure EV. In comparison, India-spec C3 Aircross ICE variants start from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Pure ICE variants come equipped with a PureTech turbo petrol engine that is capable of delivering 101 bhp of peak power and is Euro 7 emission standard compliant. Hybrid variant gets the same engine, but is mated to a DCT automatic gearbox with an integrated 28 bhp electric motor. This motor draws power from a 48V Li-ion battery and total system output is 134 bhp.

Star of the show is likely to be Citroen C3 Aircross EV equipped with a 44 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. The sole electric motor churns out 111 horses and is capable of hitting 145 km/h top speed and delivering 300 km of max range on a single charge.

This EV variant is DC fast charging capable and can take up to 100 kW of power. In this scenario, 20% to 80% comes up in just 26 minutes and AC charging should take between 2h 50m and 4h 10m. Citroen has also announced a higher range variant that is promised to go 400 km on a single charge.

Similar powertrain on India-spec model?

The European version of Citroen C3 Aircross looks a lot like the Indian version in terms of design and overall appearance and silhouette. Looking closely, we can see that it is an entirely different and superior car over the India-spec model, even though their silhouettes are almost identical.

That is because European model is based on Smart Car platform, while India spec model is based on the cost-effective and budget-conscious CMP skateboard. That said, India-spec CMP skateboard is compatible with electric powertrains and the company already sells eC3. Similar transition is expected on eC3 Aircross as well.

Currently, eC3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery promising around 320 km on a single charge. A battery size of around 40 kWh and 45 kWh makes a lot of sense on Citroen eC3 Aircross, when it is launched. The company is busy developing its upcoming Basalt SUV that rivals Tata’s upcoming Curvv.