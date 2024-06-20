Citroen C3 Aircross Gets Rs 2.62 Lakh Discount – Mid-trim Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Base

When compared to rivals like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Taigun, Kushaq and Astor, Citroen C3 Aircross is the only 7-seater

If there is one car segment that has the most competition in India, it has to be compact SUV segment. Citroen is taking a unique approach to this segment and has launched C3 Aircross, the only three-row offering in its segment. To boost sales further, company is offering hefty discounts on this SUV, but in a rather interesting way.

Citroen C3 Aircross Discount

Citroen’s grand scheme for Indian market is termed as C-Cubed. Where the company will launch three different vehicles (or body styles) based on Stellantis’ cost-effective and budget-conscious CMP platform. These are C3 hatchback, C3 Aircross SUV and the upcoming Basalt coupe SUV.

Sustaining sales numbers has emerged as one of company’s biggest challenges with their products. If we take C3 Aircross’ sales performance in May 2024, last month, this three-row SUV only sold 125 units. Which was relatively better than the 93 units sold a month before it, in March 2024.

To boost sales, Citroen has come up with a bunch of new ideas. We recently saw the company launching Dhoni Edition with C3 Aircross starting from Rs 11.82 lakh (Ex-sh). In an attempt to capitalise on renowned cricketer and ex-captain of Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s vast popularity.

However, no strategy to boost automotive sales comes close to a good ol’ discount, offered at the dealer level. In that regard, Citroen dealers have been offering hefty discounts of up to Rs 2.62 lakh. That said, there’s a catch. This discount is only applicable to mid-spec Plus trim and not base You trim and top-spec Max trim.

Also, not all the dealers are offering this discount and there is no concrete info regarding how many units will get this discount and the time interval. So, contacting your nearest showroom is still the best course of action for prospective buyers.

Mid trim is Rs 1 lakh cheaper than base trim now!

So, if we bring prices into the equation, this offer makes less sense than one would have hoped. Shortly, you will understand why. Plus trim starts from Rs 11.61 lakh (Ex-sh). With the Rs 2.62 lakh discount, mid-spec Plus trim now starts from Rs 8.99 lakh. Which is slightly funny because base You trim doesn’t get any discounts and still costs Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

That said, there is less clarity about which variants of mid-spec Plus trim get this discount and which dealership is offering it and which isn’t. This is not the first time Citroen is offering lavish discounts. Late last year, Citroen offered Rs 2 lakh discounts and added a free extended warranty and one-year free fuel as well.

The primary highlights of a C3 Aircross are sorted ride quality, flexibility of 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, the 108 bhp PureTech 110 engine and the recently added 6-speed Automatique torque converter option.

