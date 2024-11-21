Citroen C3 Aircross Scores 0 Star Safety Rating – Latin NCAP Crash Test

Latin NCAP Chairman, Stephan Brodziak, has requested Stellantis Group to review its safety policy and enhance safety standards

At a time when there is increased awareness about passenger safety, getting a zero-star safety rating seems quite disappointing. Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross (Made in Brazil) tested by Latin NCAP received a 33.01% safety score for Adult Occupant and 11.37% for Child Occupant. Other Stellantis cars tested earlier by Latin NCAP as per current protocols also have low scores in the range of zero to 2 stars.

Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross – Safety kit

Safety features available with the model tested by Latin NCAP include front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimiter, seat belt reminder, ESC and pedestrian protection. However, Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross misses out on other critical safety features such as side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag, side pelvis airbag and knee airbag.

The model tested also does not have AEB pedestrian, AEB city, AEB inter-urban, speed assist system and lane assist system. Unavailability of critical safety equipment is one of the key reasons for low safety rating.

Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross – Adult Occupant safety

Latin NCAP performed various tests such as side impact, frontal impact, ESC, pedestrian protection and whiplash. Side pole impact test did not even take place because the model tested does not have any side head protection for front and rear passengers. Due to this, zero stars were given in this test. Head and neck protection for the driver and passenger was found to be good. But chest protection was marginal for the driver and weak for the passenger. Knees showed marginal protection for both driver and passenger due to the potential risk of impact from dangerous structures at the front.

Bodyshell of Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross was found to be stable. It was capable of enduring further loadings. In the side impact test, good protection was noted for both driver and passenger. Whiplash test revealed poor protection to the neck of Adult occupant. In UN R32, Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross satisfied the rear impact structure requirements. Marks were deducted since AEB package is not available even as an optional feature.

Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross – Child Occupant safety

Lowest score of 11% was recorded in Child Occupant safety. The ISOFIX anchorages offered good protection and were capable of preventing head exposure. This applies to both 3-year child and 1.5-year child occupants. Both child restraint systems (CRSs) also offered full protection in the side impact tests. But most of the CRSs failed when tested for installation. While standard ISOFIX anchorages were provided, the marking did not comply with Latin NCAP criteria. Points were also cut due to a non-compliant airbag warning system and lack of passenger airbag disconnection.

Pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users and safety assist systems

Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross scored 50% in pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users tests. The car satisfied Pedestrian protection UN127 regulations. Most of the head impact areas were found to offer marginal or adequate protection. Protection to the upper leg was found to be weak in the borders, but good in the centre in a small section. Protection to the lower leg was good. Marks were cut as Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross does not have AEB VRU even as an optional feature.

In safety assist systems, Citroen C3 Aircross / New Aircross scored 35%. Seat belt reminder (SBR) is available only for the driver. It does not comply with Latin NCAP protocols. Points were cut since features like speed assistance, blind spot detection, lane support systems, road edge detection and AEB interurban are not available.