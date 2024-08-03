Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross Graced With New Features – Launch Soon

With the added features, Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross are now better positioned against rivals and have better sales prospect than before

Along with revealing their newest Basalt Coupe SUV in India, Citroen is also upping the equipment list for C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross. Most of these new elements are derived from Basalt and have a good probability of upping the ante with C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross where sales are concerned. Let’s take a look at the new features.

Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross

Ever since Citroen established grounds in India, there has been a love and hate relationship between the company and Indian buyers. While we like the quirky French design, infotainment and connectivity suite and ride quality, there is nothing much to like about Citroen vehicles owing to their lackluster equipment.

That is where Citroen is improving as seen with their new Basalt, unveiled recently for Indian market. Some of the highlighting attributes from Basalt have made their way to Citroen C3 Aircross and also C3 Hatchback. Thus making both the vehicles more appealing than what they used to be.

Some of these features address major shortcomings in C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross. These new attributes revolve around adding a dash of sophistication, creature comforts for occupants, convenience for ease of use and even safety. Some of the features added even sound funny. For example, a tachometer for C3 Hatchback. That too, ain’t standard fitment.

For starters, Citroen has added a few elements from Basalt on C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross on the outside that establish a visual distinction between updated model and pre-update. These updates are LED projector headlights that replace earlier halogen reflector ones. Side turn indicators are now on ORVM and not on front fenders.

What are the new features?

The spot where indicators used to be on fenders, there is a Citroen badge in its place. ORVMs are now power adjustable too, which was not the case before. All these aforementioned changes in exteriors are applicable to both Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross.

On the inside, there are quite some features additions that enhance the overall sense of convenience. For starters, rear window switches have been shifted from centre console to rear door trims. Where they should have been from day one. There is a new auto climate control feature, which was not on offer before.

For the first time, C3 Hatchback gets a 7-inch digital instrument screen derived from C3 Aircross. Thus higher trims get a tachometer. There are 6 airbags now with both Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. Updated models will command a price premium, even though they should have had all these features from day one.

Powertrains-wise, there are no changes and both vehicles remain as they are. The same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine (82 PS and 115 Nm) and 1.2L 3-cylinder 110 PS turbo petrol engine remain as is. Depending on the vehicle, Citroen offers a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed ‘Automatique’ gearbox options.

