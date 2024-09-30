Citroen C3 Automatic Launched – Starts From Rs 10L, More Performance

The just launched Citroen C3 automatic is the only one in its segment offering a torque converter, while rivals still offer 5-speed AMTs

After launching the Basalt coupe SUV, Citroen has turned its gaze to the other two C-Cubed vehicles. Taking a few elements from Basalt, Citroen has improved the prospect of C3 and C3 Aircross with improved features. Along with that, C3 now gets automatic variants mated to its Turbo engines. Let’s take a look.

Citroen C3 Automatic Launched

The company has unveiled prices for C3 Automatic variants in India. This is the same 6-speed Aisin-sourced torque converter gearbox we get with other C-Cubed vehicles like C3 Aircross and Basalt. Citroen has only launched C3 automatic with its Puretech 100 powertrain with a turbocharger.

Only the top-spec Shine trim gets automatic gearbox variant with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh). Buyers can also choose optional dual-tone roof or Vibe Pack. Or both. The most expensive variant, C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Vibe Pack DT has been priced at Rs 10.27 lakh (Ex-sh).

The upgrade to Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox over a 6-speed manual gearbox is Rs 85,000 (Ex-sh). Immediate rivals like Hyundai Exter and just-updated Tata Punch only offer an AMT as an automatic option, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Notably, Citroen has removed the Turbo option from mid-spec Feel trim.

Features from Basalt

Even though Citroen debuted in India with C5 Aircross SUV, it was the C3 hatchback which established it as a mainstream car manufacturer in India. Ever since it was launched, C3 has faced crushing criticism for being significantly under-kitted and offering a low-rent experience for buyers.

The company has improved C3 quite a lot by launching the top-spec Shine variant in April 2023. But the vehicle needed more damage control. Something which happened only after the launch of Basalt coupe SUV. Now, some attributes from Basalt were trickled on C3 and C3 Aircross as well.

We’re talking about LED projector headlights and electronically operated ORVMs on the outside. On the inside, we now get automatic climate control, 6 airbags on mid and top trims, leather wrapped steering wheel and a new 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with a tachometer (finally!).

Powertrains remain the same. Citroen C3 continues to get the same Puretech 82 and Puretech 110 engine options. While both engines are a 1.2L 3-cylinder units, Puretech 82 is naturally aspirated, generating 80 bhp and 115 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. While Puretech 110 is turbocharged kicking out 109 bhp and 190 Nm with 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with 6-speed automatic.