Citroen C3 Base Variant Interiors, Exteriors Detailed – Punch Rival

C3 is the second Citroen in India – Following the C5 Aircross luxury SUV

Citroen India has launched the new C3 5 seater hatchback at special introductory pricing of which ranges from Rs 5,70,500 to Rs 8,05,500 (ex-showroom). It is presented in two variants of Live and Feel and in 10 colour options, 3 packs, and 56 customization options.

Citroen C3 is available at the company’s La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms spread across 19 cities. Buyers can also make their purchases directly from the factory with doorstep delivery being offered in 90 cities in India. Production is undertaken at the company plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. It comes in with over 90 percent localization and comes in with a standard warranty of 2 years/40,000 kms along with 24×7 roadside assistance.

Citroen C3 Base Variant Walkaround

Introductory prices as per variant start off at Rs 5,70,500 for the Citroen C3 1.2P Live. The 1.2P Feel trim is at Rs 6,62,500 lakh while the 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK carries a price tag of Rs 6,77,500 lakh. 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE costs Rs 6,77,500 lakh and the 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK is at Rs 6,92,500 lakh. The top of the line 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK is at Rs 8,05,500 lakh.

A special comprehensive pack is also being offered and Citroen Future Sure for new C3 customers comes in with monthly payments of Rs 11,999 which also includes routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance and on-road financing for up to five years. Below is a detailed look at the base variant of Citroen C3 hatchback, credit to The Car Show.

This 5 seater hatchback receives exclusive interior features. Though the base variant is devoid of many features, the top variant sports a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with mirror screen technology. It also gets 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, audio and call buttons on steering wheel, an adjustable driver’s seat and power windows.

Safety is via dual frontal airbags, rear parking sensors, speed sensitive auto door lock, a high speed alert system and ABS and EBD as standard. The company is also offering the Citroen C3 in 10 colour options, three packs and 56 customization options.

Citroen C3 Engine Specs, Rivals

Engine options include two petrol engines. The 1.2 liter petrol engine offers 81 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit is capable of 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual. There is no automatic gearbox on offer.

It measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width, 1,604mm in height and has a 2,540mm long wheelbase. Its boot space is at 315 liters and ground clearance at 180mm. Citroen enters a segment wherein it takes on the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis along with the Mahindra KUV100, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.