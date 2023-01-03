Citroen C3, C5 Aircross Price Hike Jan 2023 – C3 New Variant Launch

The new C3 variant launched by Citroen is based on Feel trim, but without the Vibe Pack – It is priced at Rs. 8.1 lakh (ex-sh)

Citroen has big ambitions where India is concerned. They launched the premium C5 Aircross first, which was followed by the entry level C3 hatchback. C5 Aircross barely made an impact on the sales chart. But that is now changing, post C3 launch. Slowly but steadily, Citroen cars are making a positive impact, where sales are concerned.

To boost sales further, Citroen will be launching an all electric car later this month. Called eC3, it is based on the C3 petrol hatch. After that, we expect another car from Citroen, in the form of a 7 seater MPV based on the C3 platform. Ahead of these new launches, Citroen has announced a price hike of their existing line-up.

Citroen Car Price Hike Jan 2023

Citroen is starting the year 2023 with a price hike across the lineup of up to Rs. 50,000. Company’s flagship C5 Aircross is now burdened with an extra Rs. 50,000 ex-sh cost. C5 Aircross was recently facelifted and is offered in India in just one variant, Shine Dual Tone. Cost before the hike used to be Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-sh).

With this price hike, C5 Aircross now costs Rs. 37.1 lakh (ex-sh). It rivals other premium SUVs like Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes.

Citroen C3 on the other hand, has received a price hike of up to Rs 27.5k. The non turbo variants of C3 are dearer by Rs. 27,500 and the turbo variants by Rs. 19,500 over the outgoing prices. In effect, the new prices start from Rs. 5.98 lakh, up from Rs. 5.7 lakh for non turbo variants. All prices are ex-sh.

Citroen C3 New Variant

Apart from hiking the prices for C3 hatchback, Citroen is now offering a new variant as well. It is called Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone. Earlier, the 1.2L turbo petrol engine, making around 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, was only offered in one top-spec variant with Vibe Pack as standard.

Now, Citroen is offering this turbo petrol powertrain in a new variant that is based on Feel trim, without the Vibe Pack. It costs Rs. 15,000 less than the Feel variant equipped with Vibe Pack. Feel 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone is priced at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-sh).

Citroen C3 mainly rivals feature-loaded micro SUV crossovers like Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Even the top-spec variant of C3 currently lacks alloy wheels, climate control, rear washer and wiper and some more. All these features are spotted on a C3 test mule recently which is likely to be the new top-spec trim.