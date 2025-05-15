Citroen C3 CNG Retrofit Kit Launch Price Rs 93k – 28.1 Km/Kg Mileage

In an attempt to boost sales, Citroen India has just launched C3 CNG retrofit kits in the country. This will offer Citroen C3 buyers a new fuel option, which will help them reduce running costs. However, this new CNG option is not a factory-fitted equipment and is a CNG retrofit kit that is installed at the dealer level. Let’s a closer look.

Citroen C3 CNG

One of the youngest car brands operating in the country, Citroen, has just launched CNG kits for its entry-level C3 hatchback. These certified CNG retrofit kits will be installed at authorised dealerships by certified processes. The company has priced this CNG kit at Rs 93,000 and is more comprehensive equipment than one would think.

Where mileage (fuel efficiency) is concerned, Citroen is promising up to 28.1 km/kg and it certainly looks very appealing for a high-riding crossover hatchback. This 28.1 km/kg number has been derived from Citroen’s internal factory-testing and it reduces running costs to a promised Rs 2.66 per km.

In India, we have factory-fitted CNG kits which Tata, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki are offering and then we have CNG retrofit kits that Honda and Renault are offering. The latter is only a CNG kit and that is installed at dealer level. Citroen’s CNG retrofit kit is a broader package that sits above a conventional CNG retrofit kit and factory-fitted kit.

We say this because Citroen’s Rs 93,000 CNG retrofit kit is engineered specifically for the 1.2L NA Petrol engine offered with Live, Feel, Feel (O) and Shine trim levels. It comprises a factory-calibrated and engineered fuel management system along with a specially tuned rear suspension system (shockers, springs and anti-roll bar).

Similar to a factory-fitted system, CNG fuel filler nozzle is incorporated neatly inside Citroen C3’s fuel filler cap. Citroen mentions that boot space is not compromised and the spare wheel is accessible too. There’s a warranty for this CNG retrofit kit of 3 years or 1,00,000 km. For peace of mind, Citroen is promising stringent quality checks during the installation from dealer personnel.

Statement from Citroen

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “We are pleased to introduce the CNG retrofitment option for the Citroën C3, reinforcing our commitment to provide accessible, economical, and eco-conscious mobility solutions.

This initiative will enable our customers to experience Citroën comfort and design while benefitting from the cost-efficiency and environmental advantages of CNG. As CNG infrastructure rapidly expands across India—with more than 7,400 stations expected nationwide by FY2025—Citroën India is proud to offer solutions aligned with the country’s evolving fuel ecosystem and environmental goals.”

Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, added: “The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability. With Citroën’s comfort DNA and dual fuel flexibility, this variant is tailor-made for high-usage applications.”