Citroen C3 Dark Edition Walkaround – Features, Specs, Highlights

In a recent post, we compared Tata Curvv Dark Edition with Citroen Basalt Dark Edition as they’re both coupe SUVs falling in the C-Segment size brackets. For Citroen, however, Dark Edition range starts from its entry-level C3 hatchback. Making Citroen C3 Dark Edition India’s most affordable Black version.

Citroen C3 Dark Edition

Where pricing is concerned, Citroen C3 Dark Edition starts from Rs 8,38,300 (Ex-sh) for Shine MT trim, Rs 9,58,300 (Ex-sh) for Turbo Shine MT and Rs 10,19,300 (Ex-sh) for Turbo Shine AT. These prices are from Citroen’s official website. We mention this because there are multiple unique price tags circulating online on social media platforms and channels for C3 Dark Edition.

That’s because there seem to be a lot of dealer-level adjustments with what equipment is offered with C3 Dark Edition. Some C3 Dark Edition is showcased with LED fog lamps and Red paint on brakes, while others don’t get Red paint and they get Halogen fog lights. Some showcases have additional accessories that will be charged accordingly by dealerships.

Speculations also suggest that Dark Edition leatherette upholstery and other elements are being installed at dealership levels and one can strike a deal for around Rs 10,000 if they opt for standard fabric seats. In the video by Anurag Imley, we can see that it lacks leatherette Dark Edition upholstery, Red paint on brakes and LED fog lights and he mentions an Ex-sh price of 8.19 lakh.

What is on offer?

What seems to be standard on C3 Dark Edition is that it gets a Black paint job on the outside that looks rather nice. Front fascia is adorned by Dark Chrome elements including its Chevron logo. There’s side body cladding on doors as standard with Dark Edition complemented by White elements. This was offered with Vibe Pack before.

To retain a bit of contrast, Citroen has kept faux skid plates in a Silver finish. 15-inch alloy wheels remain the same and do not get Black treatment. There’s Dark Edition badging on front fenders. Because it is based on top-spec Shine trim, it gets ORVM-mounted LED indicators, LED projector headlights and LED DRLs, rear defogger along with a washer and wiper.

On the inside, this particular unit does not have Dark Edition leatherette seats. But what it does have, is soft touch elements for the first time on dashboard and front door pads. Only dashboard gets Red stitching. We can also see a wireless charging pad for the first time and adjustable front headrests, which were not adjustable before. Overall black theme looks rather nice on this vehicle.

Specs & Powertrains

Features like 6 airbags, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manually dimmable IRVM, all four power windows, a basic music system and others have been carried over. Notably, some Citroen C3 Dark Editions get ambient lighting too, which is likely to be a dealer-level accessory.

This particular unit seen in Anurag Imley’s video is the most affordable C3 Dark Edition Shine MT variant. So, it is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated Petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is rated to around 80 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque.