Citroen C3 Dual Tone Colour Spied – Interiors, Dashboard, Touchscreen

Citroen C3 is expected to launch in the Rs 5-8 lakhs price band – It will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, etc

New Citroen C3 has been testing on Indian roads for some months now. Until a few months ago, it was on test wearing camouflage. But recently, the camo has come off. Latest spy shots of the Citroen C3 test mule are from somewhere near Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

They were clicked by automotive enthusiast Karthik Raja. Citroen C3 test unit had no camouflage and looked like top variant. While exterior details are well known, we could finally get a sneak peak into its interiors.

Citroen C3 – Key Highlights

2022 C3 is based on a Common Modular Platform and has been planned as a global product. Production in India will take place at Citroen’s Thiruvallur plant near Chennai. The French OEM has already confirmed that it is looking at localization levels of greater than 90%, which shall help Citroen to price C3 aggressively in the highly competitive market. It is likely that India will be used as a hub for exports of C3.

Visually, Citroen C3 does stand out, thanks to its European design and interesting dual-tone colour options. Some key highlights include its split headlamps, massive wheel arches, body coloured ORVMs. It also gets a 180mm ground clearance which shall help it to manage well in all kinds of road conditions.

Top of the line C3 model shall be getting a 1 litre glove box, 315 litre boot space, 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB sockets and steering mounted controls.

For occupants’ safety, it will come along with ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags. Citroen also claims that the C3 will have a 5m turning radius, which will make it a perfect option for Intra-City commute.

Reports suggest that C3 will be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol motor, which will be available with and without turbocharger. Without turbo, the motor will dish out 81 bhp while with turbo the motor is expected to churn out close to 100 bhp. Transmission options should mostly include a 5 speed MT and an AT. Interestingly, C3 will most probably be India’s first car to have flex-fuel compatibility.

Citroen C3 India Launch

Competition to C3 will be from multiple hatchbacks and entry-level crossovers in the Rs 5-10 lakh price bracket. These will include models like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Honda Jazz and Nissan Magnite to name a few.

Launch is expected to take place sometime next quarter. With the launch of new C3, Citroen will finally start to look at some sizeable sales numbers and overall market share. As of now, Citroen just sells C5 Aircross via its ‘La Maison’ dealerships, which are present in select cities.