New Citroen C3 Grey Colour Spied – Similar To Tiago Daytona Grey?

The Citroen C3 has already made its global debut in September 2021 and is set to launch later this year

Citroen already has the C5 Aircross SUV on sale in the country. It manages to sell about 40 units per month. The French brand now gears up for another launch in the form of Citroen C3. Unlike the C5, which is in the premium segment, the C3 will be in the affordable Rs 5-10 lakh segment.

Citroen C3 SUV, is what the automaker calls a car ‘Made In India for Indians’. It has been spied on test on a number of occasions. More recently, the C3 was spied in a production ready format and minus any sort of camouflage. The latest spy shot is credited to automotive enthusiast Suhail Rasheed.

Here it can be seen in a new shade of Grey, which looks similar to the Tata Tiago Daytona Grey colour. Earlier, the Citroen C3 was spied in White colour. The new C3 enters a segment wherein it will take on other high selling models such as the Tata Punch, Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.

Citroen C3 Exterior Features

Exteriors of Citroen C3 are dominated by a chunky bonnet sporting the Citroen logo, a double slat front grille, split LED headlamps and fog lamps. It also gets black plastic cladding on its sides while the rear receives wrap around tail lamps and a bumper finished in black plastic.

Massive wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, body coloured outside rearview mirrors and roof rails are also a part of its exteriors. The new Citroen C3 will be based on a Common Modular Platform and wheelbase is expected to measure 2,540mm. The C3 will also offer a 5m turning radius for easy maneuverability. It will have a 180mm ground clearance.

A larger wheelbase delivers added cabin space which promises the best leg room in its segment specifically for passengers at the rear. Other cabin comforts will include a 1 liter glove box and 315 liter boot space. It will get a 10 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 3 USB sockets along with a 12V socket and steering mounted controls. Safety will be via a set of twin airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS and EBD.

Citroen C3 – Engine Specs

Even as the company has yet to reveal exact engine specifications on the Citroen C3, it is learnt that it will come in exclusively as a petrol model only. It is expected to receive its power via a 1.2 liter petrol engine. Exterior colour options will include four mono tone colours of Polar White, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, and Zesty Orange and dual tones with a contrasting roof with a Platinum Grey or Zesty Orange.

Though no details of pricing is announced, a highly competitive price range is expected. Citroen C3 could come in with the size of an SUV but price of a hatchback with a starting price at Rs 5 lakh. The new C3 will enter production at the company’s Thiruvallur plant in Chennai with more than 90 percent localization.

It is the first of three models to be launched as a part of the company plan under Citroen C-Cubed Program. Set for launch in mid-2022, C3, like C5, will go on sale via the company’s La Maison flagship stores in select few cities and also via a dedicated online sales platform as well.