Citroen C3 Launch Price Rs 5.7 L To Rs 8.05 L – Tata Punch Rival

Citroen C3 has been launched in India today – It will be offered only with a petrol engine option

After being on test for a few years in India, the new Citroen C3 has finally been launched today. It is priced from Rs 5.7 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way to Rs 8.05 lakh for the top variant. All prices are ex-sh. The new Citroen C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar*, Surat, Nagpur*, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

The new C3 is the first of the company’s plan to bring in three new models in India as part of the brand’s C-Cubed program. It will be produced at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company is working on strengthening their dealer network across India.

New Citroen C3 Prices

New C3 will be available in two trims in India – Live and Feel. It will be positioned on a Common Modular Platform (CMP) commanding over 90 percent localization. Though it features a distinctive crossover styling and sport a high stance like SUVs, Citroen does not want to call it an SUV. Unlike Tata and Maruti, who are calling their hatchbacks Punch and S-Press as SUV, Citroen wants to refer their C3 as a hatchback.

Speaking about the Citroen C3 prices, the base 1.2 liter Live MT variant is priced from Rs 5.7 lakh while the Feel variant is priced at Rs 6.62 lakh. Citroen C3 Feel Vibe Pack is priced at Rs 6.77 lakh, C3 Feel Dual Tone is also at Rs 6.77 lakh. Feel Dual Tone Vibe pack costs Rs 6.92 lakh while top of the line 1.2 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe pack costs Rs 8.05 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

New Citroen C3 comes with split LED headlamps and DRLs, wrap around LED tail lamps, faux twin exhaust pipes, faux skid plates, roof rails and body cladding. The new C3 will ride on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and will be offered in four mono-tone and two dual tone colour schemes. These mono-tone colours will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Zesty Orange, and Platinum Grey. Dual-tome schemes are Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof and Polar White with Zesty Orange coloured roof.

Citroen C3 Vs Tata Punch

The C3 will measure 3,981mm long, 1,733mm wide and 1,586mm high with a wheelbase of 2,540mm, larger than both the Punch and the Ignis and with a wheelbase that is longer than compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, interior space of the Citroen C3 will be at a premium. Citroen C3 also gets impressive ground clearance of 180 mm, more than what is seen on all hatchbacks in its segment. Boot capacity is 315 liters.

These interiors sport Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange colours with leatherette upholstery. Features will include a digital instrument cluster, 10 inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls, vertical AC vents and a host of other driver and passenger comforts. Safety will be via two airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD as standard.

Citroen C3 – Engine Options

Engine specifications on the Citroen C3 will include two petrol engines. The 1.2 liter petrol engine will offer 81 hp power while the 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit will make 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque. The engines will get mated to 5 speed manual and 6 speed manual gearbox options while there will be no automatic gearbox on offer. The C3 will rival Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It will also take on the Mahindra KUV100, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Citroen C3 Warranty, After Sales

Citroen C3 gets standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

Citroen C3 comes with Citroen Future Sure. This comprehensive package allows customers to own a Citroen with an easy monthly payment starting from INR 11,999. The package also includes Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance and on-road financing for up to five years.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The India launch of the New Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the New C3’s Customised Comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers. This is our first model from the C-Cubed family of vehicles that are designed and engineered in India, for Indians. With over 90% localised parts in the New C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the Powertrain Plant at Hosur in the state of Tamil Nadu.”