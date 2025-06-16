Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launch Price Rs 6.23 L – New Colour, Decals, Features

Citroen India has been on a rough ride in the country with dwindling sales for a long time. The company has been throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Halfway into June 2025, Citroen has just launched C3 Sport Edition with a new colour, sporty decals and improved features list to boost sales. Let’s see what all is new.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition

After launching Dark Edition with C3 hatchback, Basalt coupe SUV and Aircross SUV in April 2025, Citroen launched C3 CNG in May 2025. Sales continued to remain uninspiring as Citroen sold just 333 units in May 2025 with YoY and MoM decline. In June 2025, Citroen offered discounts on its vehicles of up to Rs 2.8 lakh to push sales.

Now, Citroen has launched C3 Sport Edition for a starting price of Rs 6.23 lakh (Ex-sh). Citroen has not put variant-wise price tags of Sport Edition on the website like it has for Dark Edition. However, the company mentions that Sport Edition variants cost Rs 21,000 over its standard counterparts.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition is only offered with the more powerful 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine that delivers 110 PS of peak power and up to 205 Nm of peak torque. The company claims 10s 0-100 km/h sprint with this vehicle and C3 Sport Edition can be had with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

What’s new?

For the first time, Citroen is offering a new Red colour with C3 called Garnet Red, which is not likely to be exclusive to Sport Edition. There are a few features advertised with C3 Sport Edition, which are optional, priced at Rs 15,000 extra. Called Optional Tech Kit, this Rs 15,000 will give you a Dashcam and a wireless charging pad.

What is exclusive with Sport Edition that the Rs 21,000 premium commands, are ‘Sport’ theme decal, ambient lighting, sporty pedal kit, ‘Sport’ themed seat upholstery, carpet mats and cushioned seatbelts. These Sport Edition kit is likely to be dealer installed and one could even negotiate to get or remove individual items, if previous Editions are anything to go by.

Statement from Citroen India

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “The Citroën C3 has always stood out with its unique styling and plush ride quality fused with performance, making it a compelling choice in the hatchback segment. The C3 Sport Edition brings more energy, tech, and thrill to a car already known for its bold design and ride quality.

With the addition of Garnet Red and sporty enhancements, caters to a distinct generation of buyers who value individuality, class-leading performance, unmatched comfort and everyday practicality—reinforcing to Citroën’s promise of accessible innovation and design-led appeal.”