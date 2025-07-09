Citroen C3 Sport Reach Showrooms – Red Colour, Features, Details

Citroen’s latest experiment to boost sales in India with its entry-level C3 hatchback is Sport Edition. Launched last month, this Sport Edition comes with a new Red shade and a host of sporty and appealing graphics. Since the launch, units have been reaching showrooms, showing everything new up close as seen in the video by Motor ?????.

Citroen C3 Sport Reach Showrooms

With the C3 Sport Edition, Citroen introduced a new colour. Called Garnet Red, it is probably the nicest colour offered with C3 and looks youthful and appealing. Speaking of youthful, Citroen C3 Sport Edition gets sporty graphics on the roof, bonnet, front bumper, doors and the tailgate.

We particularly like the Grey and White decals that start from the front bumper and traverse across the bonnet, roof and ends into its tailgate. There’s sporty C3 lettering graphics on bonnet and front doors that also look quite nice. It has to be noted that the Garnet Red colourway is not specific to Sport Edition.

There’s another colourway offered with C3 Sport Edition which is based on the White shade. Citroen C3 Sport Edition prices start from Rs 6.23 lakh (Ex-sh). This is Rs 21,000 premium than the non-Sport variant it is based on. There is an optional Tech Kit on offer for Rs 15,000 extra, which brings a dashcam and a wireless charging pad.

As standard with Sport Edition, Citroen is offering the youthful decals, aluminium pedals, special Sport theme seat upholstery, cushioned seatbelts and special floor mats. The ambient lighting is dynamic and it swipes into action when ignition is turned on. The contrast stitching on seat upholstery lends a sporty feel too.

Specs & Powertrain

Citroen C3 Sport Edition comes with just one engine option, which is the PureTech 110. As the name suggests, this is a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of delivering 110 PS of peak power and up to 205 Nm of peak torque. Citroen is offering both 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options with C3 Sport Edition.

The Sport Edition is yet another attempt by Citroen to push the sales of C3 hatchback, which haven’t been anything to write home about. For example, sales of C3 stood at just 333 units and the dealerships offer hefty discounts to push unsold inventory.