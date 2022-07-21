Citroen C3 Vs Tata Punch Vs Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite – Specs, Prices

Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite both shoot for SUVness and are larger than the other two

Citroen C3 has been launched in India for an attractive price. It primarily gets in the ring with Tata Punch.. But in terms of pricing, C3 falls very close to Magnite and Kiger which offer incredible bang for the buck. So, we pit them together to see who comes out on top.

C3 is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine that is offered with a turbocharger only on the top-spec C3 Feel Vibe Pack. The naturally aspirated powertrain makes 80 bhp and 115 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo powertrain makes 109 bhp and 190 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Citroen C3 Vs Tata Punch Vs Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite

If performance is your jam, this is it. Comparo over, because C3 is the most powerful of the bunch. The turbo spec C3 makes 10 bhp more power than Magnite and Kiger turbo and 24 bhp more than Punch. Same goes with torque. C3 turbo makes 30 Nm more than Magnite and Kiger turbo and 77 Nm more than Punch. Also, C3 turbo is the only one to get a 6-speed gearbox while Magnite and Kiger get CVT options.

In terms of size, there’s no denying that Kiger and Magnite pull ahead in terms of length, boot space and ground clearance. C3 is comparable to both in most aspects and has the longest wheelbase of the bunch. Punch, however, falls very short on length and is the tallest. Ground clearance is 205mm on Kiger and Magnite while it is 187mm on Punch and 180mm on C3. Boot space is also the smallest on C3 at 315 litres and Kiger gets the largest (on paper) 401 litres of luggage carrying capacity.

Features & Pricing

In terms of features, it is the Magnite that takes the cake. It gets TPMS, a 360-degree camera, a large digital driver’s display, an 8” touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, and more. Renault Kiger comes a close second to Magnite. Magnite also got the Red Edition recently, to celebrate its success.

When coming to the new kid on the block, it gets wow features like a 10” horizontal display which is the largest and most modern-looking. It also comes with wireless smartphone integration like Magnite and Kiger. C3 offers attractive and lively colour options true to Citroen flair worldwide.

When it comes to safety, Tata Punch is literally unrivaled with a solid 5-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP under Safer Cars For India campaign. Next in line are Magnite and Kiger as they both earned respectable 4-star crash safety ratings from the same entity as Punch. Citroen C3 is a new product and hence has to prove its safety. Coming to the pricing, Citroen is the most competitively priced. The top-spec Feel Vibe Pack is priced at Rs. 8.05 lakh (ex-sh, introductory). While top-spec variants of Tata Punch is Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-sh), Magnite is Rs. 10.53 lakh (ex-sh) and Kiger is Rs. 10.62 lakh (ex-sh).

Citroen C3 is providing more performance and a 6-speed MT while both Magnite and Kiger offer CVT and Punch offers a 5-speed AMT. C3 doesn’t get climate control, powered ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, day/night IRVM, adjustable headrests and a lot more. But it is the most lively looking and comes with few feel-good and trendy features. But if you want raw value for money, Nissan Magnite is still the king. Considering the lack of features, we say that Citroen C3 is priced appropriately.