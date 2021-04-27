Citroen C5 Aircross First Owners Take Delivery In India

Citroen has started delivery of their first ever product in India – C5 Aircross SUV

After launching their new SUV, C5 Aircross in India earlier this month, Citroen has now started the delivery process across their dealership outlets in India. First batch of owners have taken delivery of the SUV successfully.

Citroen cars follow ‘C Cubed’ philosophy – which stands for Cool, Comfort and Clever, drawing attention to Citroen’s emphasis on a bold design, outstanding onboard comfort and the very best in ergonomics and connectivity designed to satisfy every customer’s expectations.

New Citroen C5 Aircross

Priced from Rs 29.9 lakh to Rs 31.9 lakh, Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is offered in two variants of Feel and Shine, with the Shine trim to be the top end trim, boasting of features of LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and hands free tail gate opening to set itself apart.

Standard features include a sleek front grille, door and wheel arch protectors, roof rails, wrap around LED tail lamps and an integrated roof spoiler. The C5 Aircross will sport the double arrow logo on its tail gate and will ride on 17 inch two tone diamond cut alloy wheels. Overall dimensions will stand at 4,500mm length, 2,099mm width and 1,710mm height with wheelbase at 2,730mm.

The 5 seater interiors will be seen with a powered driver seat with adjustable options, driver and passenger seats with cooling function, dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and ample storage spaces. It will sport a large 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Features will also include hands free parking, cruise control, electronic parking brake, electronic stability, front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system along with traction control, hill descent and hill start assist, etc.

Citroen Engine Specs

Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 177 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 2,000 rpm mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox. Fuel efficiency as per ARAI rating is pegged at 18.6 kmph. Citroen will offer a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty on the C5 Aircross.

Citroen C5 Aircross is produced from the CK Birla’s facility in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. This Rs 600 crore factory has a production capacity of 50k units annually, catering to both domestic and export demands. With plans of launch of one new product each year from 2021, next car planned for launch is an entry level SUV. It is currently on test in India.