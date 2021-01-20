Citroen C5 Aircross New Dual Tone Colour Spotted Sans Camouflage In Chennai

Upon its launch in India, Citroen C5 Aircross will rival the likes of Jeep compass and Hyundai Tucson

A couple of weeks ago French automaker Groupe PSA announced that it will officially set foot in the Indian market with the launch of its SUV- C5 Aircross scheduled on February 1, 2021. The mid-size SUV was initially supposed to be launched last year, however, it got deferred with onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the upcoming SUV was spotted testing on numerous occasions recently and has been spied once again, this time with a new shade of its attire. For the first time, a prototype with a dual-tone paint scheme has been spotted. The said test mule was wearing a light silver colour in its body panels with a blacked-out roof.

The latest set of spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Ram Prasath and have been clicked somewhere around Chennai. Not surprising since C5 Aircross is being assembled at CK Birla’s facility in Thiruvallur near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The flagship product will be retailed in India as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. The current images sadly show the side profile of the car only.

Exterior Design

Design-wise, C5 Aircross is hard to ignore thanks to unique and unorthodox exterior styling. Starting off with its front end, it receives split headlamps that run along the sleek grille garnering most of the attention.

The unique nose is complemented by large air intakes placed below the bumper with red inserts on either side. On sides, it gets side body and wheel arch claddings for better protection and also adding a sporty touch to its exterior look.

Rear portion of C5 Aircross is subtle in comparison to its face with rectangular wraparound LED taillights. It proudly flaunts Citroen’s double arrow logo at the boot lid. Other notable exterior styling highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, an integrated rear roof spoiler and a blacked-out bumper with non-functional twin exhaust vents.

Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, use of premium materials will justify its flagship tag and is expected to feature a dual-tone theme similar to its European-spec model. In terms of equipment, it will have a long and exhaustive list of features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake to name a few.

Expected Engine & Transmission Options

Coming to its engine specs, it is likely to be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit which can produce 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. A 1.6-litre turbo petrol unit might also be added to the lineup which is good enough to generate 180 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard on both powertrains with the option of a 6-speed manual on the petrol unit is also likely.

Groupe PSA will retail C5 Aircross through its La Maison Citroën showrooms. The French carmaker intends to set up at least 10-15 of its outlets across the country in the first phase. Being a CKD unit, it will cost on the higher side around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).