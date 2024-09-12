Citroen C5 Aircross EV Spied Testing Without Any Camouflage

Currently, 48V self-charging Hybrid and PHEV versions are on sale and for the first time, we can see a Citroen C5 Aircross EV

Globally, Stellantis conglomeration is under a major crisis and Citroen, one of its subsidiaries, has been facing tough times as well. Recently, Citroen even called it quits in Australia after operating there for over 100 years. Amidst all these crises, Global Citroen is soldiering ahead with a new all-electric C5 Aircross SUV and seems to be in final stages of testing.

Citroen C5 Aircross EV Spied

After launching C3 and C3 Aircross SUVs (global-spec), Citroen has turned its gaze towards C5 Aircross SUV. It has to be noted that C5 Aircross is the largest SUV Citroen makes and is of paramount importance for the brand in the premium segment.

Even amidst dwindling sales and unsure future of C5 Aircross, Citroen is willing to launch an all-electric version of it, showing its commitment to electric powertrains and its projected future. The test mules of an all-electric Citroen C5 have been spotted for the first time in Southern Europe.

Currently, Citroen sells a 48V self-charging hybrid and a more advanced plug-in hybrid version of C5 Aircross SUV. But a fully electric model is spotted for the first time. CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, had confirmed the development of an all-electric Citroen C5 Aircross and a year later, we get to see prototypes in what seems like final stages of testing.

The test mule in these spy shots carry identical bodywork as outgoing C5 Aircross Hybrid. We can even see a Hybrid badge at the back, which the company hopes will mask the actual identity of this fully-electric test mule. Like hiding in plain sight. Internally, it is known as CR3 and it will be positioned on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform.

However, there are a few new elements on this particular test mule suggesting that it is indeed, a fully-electric offering and not a PHEV with a small battery. For starters, there is no exhaust at the back, something both C5 Aircross Hybrid and C5 Aircross PHEV have. Also, there is a giant battery protruding downwards from the floor.

What can we expect?

The 13.2 kWh battery in C5 Aircross PHEV does not protrude downwards like this. This battery unit seems to be stretching across the wheelbase, which was not the case in C5 Aircross PHEV. All these hints and the CEO of Stellantis confirming the development a year ago, suggest that the test mule in this spy shot is indeed, a fully-electric Citroen C5 Aircross EV.

There won’t be a lot of visual changes between outgoing model and the upcoming C5 Aircross EV. It might be called Citroen e-C5 Aircross, upon launch. Interiors are likely to be carried over too. We can expect a large 86 kWh battery pack with up to 500 km of range on a single charge. Similar to Peugeot E-3008 and Opel Grandland Electric. This particular model is less likely to launch in India.

