Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Price Rs 29.9L To Rs 31.9L

French automaker Groupe PSA has launched its first offering in India in the form of Citroen C5 Aircross

The brand has been awaiting to enter the Indian market for a very long time and was supposed to make its foray last year with the launch of C5 Aircross. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced Groupe PSA to rethink its strategy and postpone the launch of C5 Aircross to 2021.

Launched for a starting price of Rs 29.9 lakh for the Feel variant, prices go up to Rs 31.9 lakh for the Shine variant. These are introductory, ex-showroom prices. Customers who booked their car before 6th April, get a complimentary maintenance package of 5 years.

Exterior Design

C5 Aircross can be easily recognised by its unique and unorthodox design elements. Design highlights on the exterior include split headlamps running across the sleek grille which garner the maximum attention. The front end also gets large air dams with red inserts positioned below the bumper. Black front and rear bumpers, body claddings and roof rails add the necessary sporty quotient on the SUV.

The rear end is relatively subtle and flaunts rectangular wraparound LED taillights. Citroen’s double arrow logo takes centre stage in the middle of the tailgate. A roof-mounted spoiler and dual exhausts accentuate its sporty appeal. Other notable design highlights on the exterior include 18-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and blacked-out pillars and ORVMs.

Interiors & Features

Moving inside the cabin, use of premium materials justifies the SUV’s flagship tag. It will offer a 5-seat layout with three independent seats at rear which will be wrapped in premium leather upholstery.

In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a six-speaker audio system, seats with memory foam, alloy pedals, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and more. In addition, it also receives 20 driver assistance programs and six advanced connectivity features.

Engine Specs

Coming to its engine specs, it will be offered with a solitary engine and gearbox option in India. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit that kicks out 175 bhp and 400 Nm of torque and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that will send power to the front wheels. This unit is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

In India, Citroen C5 Aircross is offered in two trims- Feel and Shine in addition to four colour options- Cumulus Grey, Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black. It will be retailed through Groupe PSA’s La Maison Citroën showrooms. In India, the SUV is made available as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) product. It is assembled at CK Birla’s facility in Thiruvallur< near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.