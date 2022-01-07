Citroen C5 Aircross Prices Jan 2022 Up By Rs 94k To Rs 98k

With the change in calendar year, almost all OEMs are busy with rolling out their planned price hikes for the year 2022

New entrants like Citroen have also joined the league as they have announced price hikes for their sole model, the Citroen C5 Aircross. It must be noted that the C5 Aircross was available in 2 trim levels, with 2 colour options for each. These included the Feel and Shine trims. The standard Feel trim was available at a sticker price of INR 31.3 lakhs.

Citroen C5 Aircross Prices Jan 2022

Now, Citroen has planned on a price hike of 93.9K which has taken up the base price of the model to INR 32,23,900. Similarly, the Dual Tone colour variant too has seen a price rise by the same amount of INR 93.3K. The Feel Dual Tone trim will now be available at INR 32,73,900.

The Shine trim, which happens to be the top of the line variant was earlier available for INR 32.8 lakhs. Now, with the planned price hike of INR 98.4K, the Shine trim will cost INR 33,78,400.

Citroen had kept the pricing of the mono colour and Dual Tone variant same for the Shine trim and the same strategy has been continued for 2022 as well. Overall, Citroen has increased prices by approximately 3% for the C5 Aircross.

Competition of the C5 Aircross includes SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. Traditional body on frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 also land up becoming indirect competitors to the Aircross.

The C5 Aircross draws power from a 2 litre turbo diesel unit which churns out 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is offered as standard while power delivery is limited to just the front wheels. Company’s claimed fuel efficiency figure stands at 18.6 kmpl.

Future Plans of Citroen

The C5 Aircross was launched by Citroen to help it to establish its presence in the country. However, the model isn’t a typical number churner. For 2022, Citroen however has aggressive plans for India and is all set to bring its Citroen C3. The french automaker will be counting upon this SUV inspired hatchback to deliver numbers as it would be launched for the mass market. Expected price range of C3 lies between INR 5 – 10 lakhs.

Competition of the C3 includes a long list of vehicles, starting right from the hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Swift to the sub 4 metre compact SUVs like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The Citroen C3 will be powered by a flex fuel 1.2 litre petrol engine, which will make it the first car in India to get a flex fuel motor.

It will have tha capability of using both, petrol as well as ethanol-blended fuel. Test mules of the C3 get spotted almost daily, majorly in the Southern part of the country, as that is where Citroen has set up its operations. As of now the company is tight-lipped regarding the launch date of the C3, however it is fair to presume that it should happen sometime towards the mid of 2022.