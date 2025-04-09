Citroen Dark Edition Interiors Teased With Basalt, Aircross, C3 – Launch Soon

Dark Editions of SUVs seem to be catching up and a lot of OEMs are trying out this formula. This new trend was first started by Tata Motors and has been a great strategy to boost sales. Citroen is trying out this formula too and has teased ‘Dark’ versions of their portfolio including C3, Aircross and Basalt. Let’s take a closer look.

Citroen Dark Edition Teased

In an attempt to boost sales and increase volumes, Citroen India has been trying everything they can. Their latest approach is to try out a formula that other OEMs have tried and have found success. Which is to launch a Black version of their existing vehicles – C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV and Basalt coupe SUV.

The company has been teasing Dark Edition versions of their offerings on social media platforms for some time now and launch might happen any day soon. In the teasers, Citroen mentions that these new cosmetic versions of their offerings are “The Bright Side of Dark”.

In the teasers, we can see an all-black appeal on Citroen Dark Edition vehicles. We can expect a gloss black grill, black logo, dark chrome inserts, a smoked effect for headlights and tail lights, dual-tone finish for alloy wheels, Dark Edition badges on exteriors for that special feeling, among other additions.

What to expect?

Latest teasers also show an all-black interior theme on these vehicles. Citroen seems to be offering leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting Red inserts and stitching. We can see some embroidery in Red that could read ‘Dark Edition’. The seats seem to have a Grey Suede-like strip for contrast too.

We can see Red stitching on armrest and on dashboard. This means that Citroen is offering soft-touch elements on dashboard for the first time, which is a welcome addition to improve perceived quality and ambience. Ambient lighting can be a part of this package as well. We wish Citroen also offered some more features like keyless entry and push-button start, among others.

Under the bonnet, Citroen Dark Edition teased, might be only powered by Turbo engine options, offered with top-spec trims only. This 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine generating up to 110 bhp of peak power and 205 Nm of peak torque with automatic and 190 Nm peak torque with manual. Launch might happen anytime now.