Citroen Dark Edition Launch Price Rs 8.38L – MS Dhoni Takes Delivery

In an attempt to boost sales, Citroen India just launched the Dark Edition versions of its portfolio. These include C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV and Basalt Coupe SUV. Prices for Citroen Dark Edition start from Rs 8.38 lakh (Ex-sh) and is a limited production run with Dark Edition specific exterior and interior highlights. Let’s take a closer look.

Citroen Dark Edition Launch

The launch of Citroen Dark Edition of C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV and Basalt Coupe SUV was graced by brand ambassador and renowned cricketer and former captain of Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Not just launching these vehicles, MS Dhoni also took delivery of the 1st unit of Basalt Dark Edition.

Where pricing is concerned, Dark Edition C3 starts from Rs 8,38,300 (Ex-sh) onwards, Dark Edition Aircross starts from Rs 13,13,300 (Ex-sh) onwards and Dark Edition Basalt starts from Rs 12,80,000 (Ex-sh) onwards. The company has not mentioned the exact production number or the time span till when Dark Editions will be on sale.

Citroen has priced Dark Edition versions at a premium, starting from Rs 19,500 over the trim it is based on. Speaking of, Citroen is only offering Dark Edition versions of C3, Aircross and Basalt with the top-spec trims of these models that offers a curated experience with all the bells and whistles. Sales start today, 10th April, 2025 across Citroen dealerships.

Black Appeal!

On the outside, Citroen C3 Dark Edition, Aircross Dark Edition and Basalt Dark Edition get a Perla Nera Black colour, which is contrasted by dark chrome accents. These dark chrome accents can be seen on Chevron badge, front grill along with side body mouldings, front and rear bumper and door handles.

Inside, Citroen Dark Edition versions get Carbon Black interior theme along with contrasting Lava Red detailing. We can see exclusive custom Metropolitan Black leatherette seat covers, dark chrome mouldings, a grille embellisher, leatherette wrapped instrument panel along with leatherette dashboard with red stitching.

Features remain the same as they were before, offered with top-spec trims of Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt. Where powertrains are concerned, the same 1.2L 3-cylinder engine, Turbocharged in top-spec trims, will continue to do duties with up to 110 bhp of peak power, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Statement from Citroen India

“The Dark Edition underscores our commitment to blending bold design with contemporary style and delivering distinct vehicles that reflect the evolving tastes of Indian consumers,” said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroën India.

“With its striking all-black aesthetics, limited availability, and premium enhancements, we are offering an enhanced level of exclusivity that makes each Citroën in this lineup truly special. As we unveil the Dark Edition, we’re elated to welcome MS Dhoni as the first customer, officially joining the Citroën Owners Club in style.”