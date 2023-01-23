Citroen eC3 Bookings Open At Rs 25k – Specs Vs Tiago EV, Nexon EV Prime

Citroen eC3 comes off as a flashy and youthful product – Is likely to be priced between Tiago EV and Nexon EV Prime

Citroen is the first OEM in India to launch an EV based on an ICE vehicle in just 6 months. Bookings have now opened, at a token of Rs 25,000. Launch of eC3 will take place next month, Feb 2023. Prices for Citroen eC3 will be announced at launch. Looking at the specs, eC3 is likely to take on the recently launched Tata Tiago EV as its primary rival.

With a slew of EVs on sale, Tata Motors is the de facto electric car maker in India with more than 80% market share. Will the newest challenger pose a serious threat to Tata’s most affordable EV? Let’s take a look.

Citroen eC3 vs Tiago EV vs Nexon EV Prime

Nexon EV is the largest in terms of length, width and height. C3 and Tiago almost match dimensionally. Even though eC3 is a crossover, Citroen markets it as a hatchback just like Tiago EV. Being a crossover, it gets body cladding that adds character.

Citroen eC3 gets only one powertrain option, while Tiago EV gets two and Nexon EV Prime gets one. Nexon EV Prime has the largest battery at 30.2 kWh. Citroen isn’t far behind with a 29.2 kWh battery, while Tiago EV Long Range (LR) gets 24 kWh and Medium Range (MR) gets a 19.2 kWh battery.

Nexon EV Prime makes the most power and torque at 127 bhp and 245 Nm. Tiago EV MR makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm, while LR makes 74 bhp and 114 Nm. At 56 bhp, Citroen might be down on power when compared to both variations of Tiago EV, but it is more torquey at 143 Nm. 0-60 km/h times are lower for Tiago EV at 5.7 seconds, whereas eC3 takes 6.8 seconds.

Nexon EV Prime takes 9.9 seconds to sprint to 100 km/h. None of the EVs in this list has adjustable regen braking like found on Nexon EV Max. At 240L, Tiago EV has the smallest boot. eC3 offers 315L and being a larger car, Prime offers 350L. Citroen C3 beats both rivals in range at 320 km. Nexon offers 312 km and Tiago EV offers 250 (MR) and 315 (LR) km on a single charge.

Charging, Warranty

Tiago EV gets a choice between a 15A home plug or wall box charger of 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger allowing it to go from 10-100% in 5.1 hours (MR – medium range) & 6.4 hours (LR – long range) from 3.3 kW charger and 10-100% in 2.6 hours (MR) & 3.6 hours (LR) from 7.2 kW charger. Nexon EV Prime only gets a 15A home plug / 3.3 kW charger and takes 10 hours to go from 0-100%, unlike Nexon EV Max which gets a 7.2 kW charger option. Citroen C3 electric charging 10-100% via 15A AC will take 10.5 hours. All of them support DC fast charging and will hit 80% in an hour.

eC3 has the largest infotainment screen, wireless phone connectivity and more. In terms of personalisation, eC3 offers exciting youthful colours and interior packages which look trendy and resonate with the same vibes. In contrast, Tiago and Nexon EV might not be flashy, but they are a lot more feature rich.

Citroen lacks alloy wheels, climate control, a rear washer and wiper, a rear defogger, etc. Some of these features were spied on a test mule earlier, but are not yet on offer with the launch car. In terms of pricing, there is a high probability that it will target the Tiago EV’s price range.