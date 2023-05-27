Citroen eC3 electric base variant arrives – First look walkaround

Citroen eC3 is the company’s maiden electric vehicle in India that takes on the Tata Tiago EV in the entry level electric car segment

Citroen launched the eC3, an electric variant of its ICE powered C3 hatchback, on 27 February, 2023. This electric hatchback is presented in two variants of Live and Feel. It is priced from Rs 11.50 lakh for the Live trim going up to Rs 12.13 lakh for the Feel trim.

Until now, it was the top variant which was highlighted. Now, thanks to TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly, we get a detailed look at the base Live variant of Citroen eC3. The walkaround video draws attention to its exterior and interior features and what it misses out over the higher Feel variant.

Citroen 3C3 Live Trim – Base variant walkaround

Citroen eC3 EV Live trim gets the most basic of features. The exterior and interior of eC3 are identical to that of its ICE sibling and has been underpinned on the same platform and hence carries forward the same dimensions. The eC3 stands 3,981mm in length, 1,733 mm in width, 1,586mm in height and gets ground clearance of 170mm.

The Live trim sports halogen head and tail lamps in a conventional design and halogen based indicator while it misses out on LED DRL. Its front fascia shows off black coloured plastic body cladding in the front and a Citroen logo in a matte silver finish. The eC3 EV is being offered in four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options.

Moving over to the sides, there is the charging port along with manually operated ORVMs while Live trim rides on 15 inch steel wheels with covers. Features also include blacked out B and C pillars, black finished door handles along with Citroen badging and eC3 logo at the rear. The Live trim also misses out on rear wiper and defogger. Boot space stands at 315 liters and sports a spare wheel.

Interiors are also the very basic as the eC3 misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system which can be got as an accessory. It gets fabric seat upholstery with fixed headrests, a comfortable driver seat but it is not height adjustable while the steering wheel too is not tilt adjustable.

Citroen eC3 Live trim receives most of the safety equipment seen on the Feel variant. These include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD and reverse parking sensors. It gets two power windows in the front, a bottle holder on the driver side door and manual AC controls.

Citroen 3C3 Live Trim

EV powertrain, range and fast charging facilities are the same for Live and Feel variants of the Citroen eC3 which draws power via a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger coupled with an electric motor. This offers 56 hp power and 143 Nm torque to ensure a 320 km range.

The battery supports fast charging, via which it is possible to charge up to 80 percent in 57 minutes. It takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery via a home charger. Acceleration from 0-60 km/h is possible in 6.8 seconds. Citroen eC3 is being offered with a 3 year / 1,25,000 km warranty along with a 7 year / 1,40,000 km warranty on the battery pack and 5 year / 1,00,000 km warranty on the electric motor.