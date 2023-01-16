Citroen eC3 Electric Details Out – More Range Than Tata Tiago EV

Customers to get a taste of Citroen eC3 Q1 2023; First electric hatchback from the manufacturer for India

Citroen has announced a time span for the launch of its new all-electric vehicle, eC3. Launch is scheduled in the first quarter of 2023 in India. Bookings will officially open this month, Jan 2023. Display and test drive cars will start to arrive at dealer showrooms from Feb 2023, while launch is expected to take place by mid March 2023.

As part of this launch, Citroen is also introducing fast charging facilities powered by Jio-BP pulse. This will be available at key Citroen dealerships across the country. The development is a significant step towards the company’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable transportation.

Citroen eC3 Electric – Battery and Range

New Citroen eC3 is a fully electric vehicle, making it an eco-friendly option for consumers. It is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack which will deliver an ARAI certified range of 320 kms. This when compared to Tata Tiago EV, is a lot bigger battery pack. Tiago EV base variant gets 19.2 kWh battery pack (250 km range) while its top variant gets 24 kWh battery pack (315 km range).

Citroen C3 electric battery is LFP – Lithium Iron Phosphate type, which has been temperature tested from -10 degrees C to 55 degrees C. Battery pack comes with under chassis protection cover as well as it is nail penetration compliant. DC fast charging is possible – 10% to 80% charging can be done in 57 minutes. For home charging, you can use 15 AMP plug point – this will take 10% to 100% charging in 10.5 hours.

Max power output is at 57 PS while max torque output is 143 Nm. It comes with a fully automatic drive system – two drive modes Eco and Standard. It also gets Regenerative Braking. Speaking about performance, Citroen C3 electric can do 0-60 kmph acceleration in 6.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 107 kmph.

Citroen C3 electric will be sold to private owners as well as fleet operators. For private owners, eC3 warranty of the battery stands at 7 years / 1.4 lakh kms while the electric motor warranty is for 5 years / 1 lakh kms. Vehicle warranty is 3 years / 1.25 lakh kms. For fleet owners, battery, e-motor as well as vehicle warranty is 3 years / 1.25 lakh kms. Citroen will also launch an extended warranty option for C3 electric.

Citroen C3 Electric – Features, Colours

In terms of features, it gets a 26 cm infotainment system, wireless Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 35 smart features, driving behaviour analysis, vehicle tracking, emergency services call, auto crash notification, OTA software updates, 7 year subscription, etc. Ground clearance of Citroen eC3 electric stands at 170 mm. Boot space is 315 liters. Wheelbase is 2540 mm. A total of 13 exterior colour options are on offer, 3 of them in new dual tone options, 6 existing dual tone options and 4 monotone colours. It will come with 3 packs for customization, 2 interior themes, more than 70 accessories.

Citroen’s entry into the Indian market is part of the company’s global expansion strategy. The company aims to increase its presence in emerging markets and tap into growing demand for vehicles in these regions. And the C3 program plays an important role. Citroen plans to offer a range of vehicles to Indian customers, including compact cars and UVs.

Citroen C3 compact hatchback offers a refined driving experience and a comfortable cabin. This small car packs in a sleek design with advanced technologies, and is Citroen’s entry price point offering at around 6 Lakhs. Citroen C5 Aircross UV offers a spacious cabin, efficient engine, and advanced safety features. And is available at a price of over Rs 37 lakhs. With the launch of eC3, Citroen is getting ready for their next jump in India journey. They will be the first OEM in India to launch an electric variant within 6 months of ICE version launch. Citroen C3 electric prices are expected to be in the Rs 10 lakh range.