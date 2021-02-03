Citroen India Brand Film Released – C5 Aircross SUV Features Detailed

Citroen is about to start car sales in India – Ahead of that, their first brand film for India has been released

Citroen C5 Aircross, an all-new, premium SUV, is set for launch in India in March. It is the first car to be launched by Citroen in India where it will be offered in two variants of Feel and Shine. Ahead of launch, the company has detailed variant wise features though there are not that many differences that set the Feel and Shine trims apart.

Citroen C5 Feel and Shine Variants

The 5 seater Citroen C5 will come in as a CKD to be assembled at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. It is scheduled to go on sale in India exclusively with a 2.0 liter diesel engine. Sales will be conducted across exclusive company’s La Maison dealerships spread across 10 locations in the country.

The SUV will be presented in four colour options of Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Pearl Nera Black and all non-black paint schemes see a dual tone finished black roof. Dimensions stand at 4,500mm long, 1,969mm wide and 1,710mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,730mm and boot space of 580 liters, which can be expanded to 1,630 liters.

Exterior features will include halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps with wipers, front and rear fog lamps and puddle lamps. It will sit on 18 inch alloy wheels and get interiors that include a powered driver seat, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, powered folding and heated wing mirrors and auto dimming IRVMs.

Seating at the rear includes a rear bench with three individual seats, which can be adjusted or folded individually if required. The only feature differences between the C5 Aircross Feel and Shine variants include LED headlamps, hands-free tailgate opening and a panoramic sunroof which will be exclusive to the Shine trim.

Infotainment will be via an 8 inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a 12.3 inch digital instrument screen. The Citroen C5 will get safety equipment that will include hands free parking, cruise control, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system and 6 air bags along with ESP and traction control. It will also receive hill start assist, hill descent control, rear view camera and parking sensors at the front and rear.

Citroen C5 Aircross Engine Specs

Citroen C5 will be powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 177 hp power and 400 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox. ARAI sets fuel efficiency at 18.6 km/l while suspension will be via the company’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion system that filters out bumps on the road for a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Set for launch in March 2021, the Citroen C5 Aircross could be priced at around Rs.30 lakhs. It will be offered with 3 year/1 lakh km warranty and RSA. It will enter a premium SUV segment wherein it will compete with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.