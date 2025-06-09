Citroen India Celebrates 4th Anniversary – Offers Savings Up To Rs 2.80 Lakh

As Citroen India celebrates its fourth anniversary, the French carmaker has rolled out special limited-time offers across its entire lineup. Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 2.80 lakh on select models until 30th June 2025. The brand is also offering a complimentary car spa for existing owners during this period.

Citroen India Sales May 2025

Despite its efforts in launching India-specific models like the C3 hatchback, electric e-C3, C3 Aircross SUV, and more recently, the Basalt SUV Coupe, Citroen’s overall sales performance remains underwhelming. In May 2025, the company registered just 333 units in domestic sales—a 35% decline year-on-year compared to 515 units sold in May 2024. The volume was also marginally down from 339 units sold in April 2025.

Among the portfolio, the C3 contributed the most with 110 units, while the newly launched Basalt SUV Coupe added 95 units. However, models like the ë-C3 and C3 Aircross saw sharp year-on-year drops of over 70% and 47%, respectively. Even the premium C5 Aircross, once the flagship, is now struggling with negligible monthly sales.

Citroen India Celebrates 4th Anniversary

Over the past four years, Citroen has made notable efforts to localize its lineup and introduce products tailored for Indian customers. However, limited dealership reach, lack of brand recall, and weak product differentiation have hampered growth. The anniversary celebration is aimed at reviving interest and attracting new customers amid a competitive and fast-evolving market.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “Our journey in India has been driven by innovation, ambition, and a clear focus on delivering meaningful value to customers. In just four years, we’ve introduced a portfolio of vehicles that combine Citroen’s global design language with deep local relevance. As we celebrate four years of Citroen in India, I want to sincerely thank our customers for placing their trust in our young brand. Their feedback and encouragement have played a vital role in shaping our offerings—from products to aftersales services. We remain committed to building on this foundation and delivering the ‘Citroen Comfort’ experience to many more customers across the country.”