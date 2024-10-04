Citroen Festive Care Carnival, Jeep Care Fest 2024

Discounts That Make Sense – Citroen Care Carnival 2024

Festive offers commence October 1 and conclude on October 31, 2024. Both Citroen and Jeep provide an array of incentives aimed at enhancing vehicle maintenance and customer satisfaction. These offers aim to reinforce loyalty among existing customers through convenience.

Citroen’s Festive Care Carnival includes a complimentary vehicle checkup. Customers can benefit from 10 percent off labour charges and 15 percent off car care treatments. Moreover, select merchandise sees discounts of up to 30 percent. Accessories also feature prominently, with discounts reaching up to 50 percent. Every new purchase entitles customers to a Rs 1000 merchandise accessories coupon. Additionally, customers replacing four tyres receive free wheel alignment and balancing, ensuring optimal vehicle performance during the festive season.

Festive Checkups and Discounts – Jeep Care Fest 2024

Jeep CARE FEST 2024 mirrors Citroen’s offerings, providing a free festive checkup. Jeep customers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on labour charges and select parts. Furthermore, car care treatments come with a 15 percent discount. Jeep offers up to 30 percent off select accessories and 50 percent off select merchandise. Each new purchase includes a Rs 2000 merchandise coupon, enhancing customer engagement.

As part of the Fiat service package, customers also receive a complimentary one litre of engine oil. Additionally, free wheel alignment and balancing accompany the replacement of four tyres. A lucky draw for prizes at every dealership adds excitement to the festive promotions.

Driving Safe: Importance of Vehicle Maintenance

These offers put focus on vehicle maintenance during the festive period. Regular checkups can enhance vehicle performance and safety, particularly before long drives or holiday travel. Customers benefit from these exclusive deals, addressing both maintenance and accessory needs.

Availability of offers across Citroen and Jeep dealerships ensures accessibility for all customers. the festive season often resulting in increased vehicle usage, maintenance becomes critical. These offers encourage timely servicing and enhance overall vehicle longevity.

Customer Satisfaction: The Heart of Festive Promotions

Customer satisfaction remains a priority for both brands. Historical data shows that festive offers often lead to increased service bookings and enhanced customer loyalty. Feedback from previous campaigns highlights positive experiences among customers. Many express appreciation for the accessibility and affordability of vehicle maintenance during this period.

Engagement strategies from both brands aim to meet customer needs for reliable automotive services. Seasonal discounts play a pivotal role in promoting vehicle care and encouraging proactive maintenance. Ensuring vehicles remain in top condition fosters a sense of security for customers, especially during the festive season.