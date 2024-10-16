Citroen, Jeep Sales Decline Sep 2024 – C3, Aircross, Basalt, Compass, Meridian

Part of the Stellantis Group, Citroen and Jeep are among the least selling car brands in India

Citroen and Jeep, both of which featured lower down in the car sales list last month, have reported a decline in YoY sales. Citroen commanded a 0.2% market share while Jeep market share is down to 0.1%. Together, two brands managed to sell 1,076 cars in India last month.

Jeep Sales Breakup Sept 2024

In September 2024, sales of Jeep cars stood at 365 units. This included sales of Compass at 310 units and Meridian at 55. There was a 24% YoY decline in sales over 481 units sold in Sept 2023 while MoM sales showed a 7% improvement from 340 units sold in Aug 2024. Compass sales led the list with 310 units which though declining by 21% YoY over 391 units sold in Sept 2023, improved by 11% MoM from 280 units sold in Aug 2024. Meridian sales on the other hand fell by 39% YoY and 8% MoM to 55 units.

In related news, 2024 Jeep Meridian that has now been opened for bookings even as prices are yet to be announced. Over its earlier counterpart, the new Meridian will be offered in five and seven seater configurations. It will get ADAS features along with 30 connected car features.

Citroen Sales Sept 2024 – YoY Vs MoM

Comparing Citroen sales on a YoY and MoM basis, negative growth was reported. Sales dipped by 5% YoY to 711 units in Sept 2024, down from 748 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales performance was even more dismal with a 44% decline over 1,275 units sold in August 2024.

Citroen Basalt topped the list with sales at 341 units, a 41% MoM de-growth over 579 units sold in Aug 2024. Citroen Basalt has received new acclaim with its 4 Star safety rating making it the first Citroen car to be tested under Bharat NCAP. The Basalt with over 40 active and passive safety features, has excelled on both adult and child protection.

At No. 2 in the company portfolio was the C3 with 300 unit sales last month. This was a noteworthy 68% YoY growth from 179 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales however, fell by 41% when compared to 507 units sold in Aug 2024. The C3 Aircross sales dipped to just 41 units last month from 400 units sold in Sept 2023 though MoM sales saw an 8% improvement from 38 units sold in Aug 2024. Noting these lower sales, in August 2024 Citroen drastically lowered prices of the C3 Aircross, which is also now renamed as Aircross.

Citroen has the eC3 in its electric segment though sales have fallen tremendously to just 28 units last month. This was an 83% YoY decline from 166 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also showed an 81% de-growth over 150 unit sales of Aug 2024. The C5 Aircross accounted for sales of just 1 unit in Sept 2024.