Citroen Launches Drive Range and Fleet Assured Ownership Program – C3, eC3, Aircross, Basalt

Citroen India has rolled out something new, not for regular car buyers, but for businesses and mobility services like taxis, ride-hailing companies, and staff transport providers. The company has introduced a new ‘Drive’ range of cars along with a special support package called Fleet Assured.

What is the Drive Range?

The Drive range is basically Citroen’s existing cars, but made especially for heavy-duty commercial use. These cars are built to handle high mileage and constant running.

They will come with different fuel options –

– 1 Electric model

– 2 CNG models (with Govt approved kit)

– 3 Petrol models (future-ready with E20 compliant engines)

These cars will have a ‘Drive’ badge, making them easy to identify as fleet-focused versions.

What is Fleet Assured?

Along with the new cars, Citroen has also launched Fleet Assured, which is like a special care program for businesses that use their cars in bulk. The idea is simple – keep the cars running more, and standing idle in workshops less.

Some key benefits include:

– Extra-long warranty: Up to 5 years / 3 lakh km.

– Faster service: Same-day preventive maintenance, night-shift workshops for big fleet customers.

– Dedicated support: Priority parts supply, single-point contacts, and help with finance & insurance.

– Added perks: Free health checks, battery condition reports for EVs, and even driver training programs.

For large customers (called the Elite Group), Citroen is offering even more personalised services and data dashboards to track their fleet’s performance.

In simple terms:

Drive = cars for commercial use (EV, CNG, Petrol)

Fleet Assured = VIP care plan for fleet owners

Why This Matters

For businesses where every hour of running counts, downtime directly affects profits. Citroen new plan is to make sure their fleet customers get more miles, more money, and less downtime.

Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said: “Citroen eC3 is already recognised as a key player in the e-mobility space. With New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we’re going beyond vehicles—we’re offering complete care, peace of mind and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability & customer experience because with Citroen, it’s always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime.”