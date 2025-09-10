Citroen Passes on Full GST Benefits, Prices Drop by Up to Rs 2.7 Lakh

Citroen India has announced a major price revision across its product portfolio, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST reduction. Effective September 22, 2025, the new prices bring substantial savings for buyers, making the French carmaker’s models more competitive in India’s fast-growing passenger vehicle market.

Price Benefits Across Models

The revised GST structure, which rationalises taxes on passenger vehicles, has translated into notable savings for Citroen customers:

C3 and C3X: Price reductions of up to Rs 84,000, with entry prices now starting at just Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aircross SUV: Up to Rs 50,000 lower across both 5- and 7-seater variants.

Basalt and Basalt X: With features like bold styling, advanced connectivity, and the CARA in-car assistant, prices now start at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

C5 Aircross SUV: The Shine variant now comes with a saving of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh, priced at Rs 37.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kumar Priyesh, Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles is a welcome reform that will expand access to safe, modern, and efficient mobility across India. At Citroën, we remain committed to supporting this initiative by ensuring our customers enjoy the complete benefit of this reduction. By passing on the savings in full, we aim to make our vehicles more accessible across segments, while encouraging new buyers and accelerating adoption during the festive season.”

A Timely Festive Push

The announcement comes just as India enters its peak festive season, which includes Onam, Anant Chaturdashi, Navratri, Eid, and Diwali. With car buyers often timing purchases around these celebrations, Citroen’s decision to fully pass on GST savings is expected to drive stronger footfalls and accelerate demand.

The GST 2.0 reforms are designed to simplify taxation and make mass-market vehicles more affordable. For Citroen, which has recently launched competitive models like the Basalt X and C3X, the price cuts provide an opportunity to strengthen its foothold in India’s highly competitive compact and midsize SUV space.

Disclaimer: Benefits indicated are based on revised GST rates. Actual savings may vary depending on model and variant.