Citroen Sales Breakup August 2024 – Basalt Helps Deliver 121% Growth

Citroen Basalt has taken company sales up to new heights in August 2024 while new C3 could stir up sales even further in the months ahead.

Citroen, the 13th best-selling automaker in India in August 2024, has shown better sales growth as compared to any other OEM on this list. Sales improved by triple digits both on a YoY and MoM basis with the new Basalt being the highest selling model in the company portfolio.

Citroen Sales Breakup August 2024

Citroen sales grew by 121% on a YoY basis to 1,275 units in August 2024 from 576 units sold in August 2023. This brought up market share from 0.2% to 0.4%. MoM sales also saw a hefty 281% improvement over 335 units sold in July 2024.

Citroen’s current lineup that includes the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross saw the new Basalt, India’s 2nd Coupe SUV added to the list in August 2024. It accounted for sales of 579 units in its first month of launch. An attractive pricing strategy, stunning colour options and a plethora of cabin comforts have caused an immediate attraction to buyers in this segment.

At No. 2 was the Citroen C3. Sales improved by 103% YoY and 463% MoM to 507 units in August 2024. There had been just 250 units and 90 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. The new 2024 Citroen C3 has also been launched and bookings have been opened with deliveries set to commence from later this month.

The new C3 sees multiple feature updates along with a host of safety equipment. Some of these features are borrowed from the new Basalt. The new C3 continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS along with lower trims of Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite in its segment.

Citroen EC3 came in next but has accounted for lower sales last month. Sales of the EC3 dipped by 45% YoY to 150 units from 271 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also suffered a 15% setback when compared to 177 units sold in July 2024.

Citroen C5 Aircross Sales Down to 1 Unit

Citroen C5 Aircross sales were down to just 1 unit last month. This was a 75% YoY decline from 4 units sold in August 2023. There had been 0 units sold in July 2024. Citroen C5 Aircross was recently updated with new features along with the C3 making both the models more up market. It is currently the company’s flagship model in India where it is brought in via the CBU route.