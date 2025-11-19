Citroen Sales Surge in Oct 2025 – C3 Leads With 199% YoY Growth

Citroen India may still operate at lower volumes compared to mainstream rivals, but the brand registered a strong performance in October 2025, driven primarily by the C3 hatchback. Ranked 13th on the OEM sales chart, Citroen holds a 0.3% market share with a lineup that includes the C3 hatchback, C3 Aircross SUV, Basalt coupe-SUV, C5 Aircross, and the eC3 electric hatchback.

Citroen India – YoY & MoM Sales Performance

The French automaker reported 1,426 units in October 2025, marking a sharp 99% YoY increase over 717 units in October 2024. Month-on-month, sales also saw a significant 94% jump from 734 units in September 2025. This uptick was driven by festive demand, coupled with Citroen’s price revision across its portfolio following the GST rate cut.

Citroen has also refreshed its lineup in recent months with the launch of the Aircross X, as well as the new Basalt X and C3X, under the brand’s “Shift Into the New” Citroen 2.0 strategy.

Model-wise Sales Breakdown – October 2025

C3 hatchback – The C3 was Citroen’s strongest performer with 897 units, registering a massive 199% YoY growth (vs. 300 units in Oct 2024) and an impressive 100% MoM jump over 448 units sold in September 2025.

C3 Aircross – At 227 units, the C3 Aircross posted 120% YoY growth and a striking 285% MoM increase compared to 59 units in September 2025. Notably, both the C3 Aircross and Basalt featured in the top 15 SUVs (4.2–4.4m) list for the month.

Basalt – The Basalt recorded 217 units, marking a marginal 2% YoY decline from 221 units last year but showing a steady 3% MoM improvement from 210 units in September 2025.

eC3 electric hatchback – The eC3 posted 83 units, reflecting a 7% YoY drop, but MoM performance surged 388%, up from just 18 units in September.

C5 Aircross – At the bottom of the chart, the C5 Aircross managed only 2 units, a 50% YoY decline, with no units sold in September 2025.

Citroen’s New Strategy Begins to Show Results

Citroen India’s strong performance in October 2025 shows that the brand is finally gaining traction in a highly competitive market. The combination of sharper pricing post-GST, recent product upgrades under the ‘Shift Into the New’ strategy, and the increased visibility from its association with MS Dhoni has clearly helped the brand connect better with Indian buyers.

Models like the C3 and C3 Aircross are beginning to resonate with value-focused customers, and even newer offerings like Basalt are drawing steady interest. If Citroen continues to strengthen its dealer network, improve after-sales support, and maintain its focus on competitive pricing and feature enhancements, the company has the potential to sustain this momentum and further accelerate its growth in the months ahead.