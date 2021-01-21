Citroen Small Car For India Spied In Near Production Guise – Tata HBX Rival

The Citreon UV codenamed CC21 will take on the upcoming Tata HBX and is likely to be priced between Rs 4.5-5.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

French carmaker Groupe PSA is all set to officially enter the Indian market through its subsidiary brand Citroen. The brand will launch its first product in the form of its flagship SUV- C5 Aircross by April 2021. This premium mid-size SUV will be available in India as a CKD product which is currently being assembled in CK Birla Group’s facility in Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

This SUV will be followed by a heavily localised subcompact UV later this year. Internally codenamed CC21, this crossover is likely to lock horns against the upcoming Tata HBX. Pre-launch test prototypes of the compact UV have been spotted on numerous occasions in recent past.

Testing in India and Brazil

Another set of spy shots have emerged online which show a test mule of CC21 being tested under heavy wraps on roads. The latest images are courtesy of automotive enthusiast Chaitanya which have been clicked at Nice road in Bangalore.

Recently, the model was reportedly spotted testing in Brazil as well. This SUV is expected to be the first locally manufactured product of Citroen in India and is expected to make its debut towards the end of the year. The spy shot from Brazil, shows the car in a near-production form.

Expected Design

Going by the images, the design is unmistakably the one that was previously spotted with the small Citroen crossover. This new subcompact UV will be based on a heavily localised version of CMP (Common Modular Platform) which has been specifically designed for developing markets such as India.

In its international version, it also underpins the sporty hatch of Peugeot 208. The model is part of Citroen’s C-Cube Program which will be responsible for many locally manufactured products in India.

What we have gathered from the current and previous images is that this CC21 subcompact UV is likely to take inspiration from the larger European-spec C3 Aircross SUV. It is expected to flaunt a signature split headlamp setup, a narrow front grille, and secondary rectangular air intakes.

At rear, it is expected to sport a fascia with characteristic Citroen traits. Interiors of the cabin are also expected to feature design cues inspired by C3 Aircross.

Flexi- fuel system

CC21 will be the first car from the French carmaker which is said to be equipped with a powertrain based on a Flexi-fuel system. This system is said to utilise a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine run on petrol as well as ethanol blends (from 27% to 100%) – making it India’s first biofuel car. The company believes that introduction of this system in India will give them the first mover’s advantage in the market at a time when emission standards are expected to be upgraded to stricter norms in the coming future.

Citroen will follow the introduction of CC21 with the launch of another subcompact SUV codenamed CC24 rivaling the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet at the start of 2022. This will be followed by the launch of an electrified version of CC21 codenamed eCC21 at the latter of next year.

