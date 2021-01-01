Citroen Small UV For India Spied Testing In Brazil – Tata HBX Rival

The new Citroen Small UV launch in India will follow that of the C5 Aircross later this year

The compact UV segment has seen unprecedented demand over the past few years. Every automaker in India has several offerings in this segment so as to capture buyer’s attention and gain market share. There are a host of models in this segment, currently doing very well in terms of sales.

And this space is going to get even come competition this year, as more new small UVs are planned for launch. India will see launch of as many as 20 new UVs this year. From small UVs like the Tata HBX and Citroen CC21, India will also get big SUVs like new gen Scorpio, XUV500, Gravitas, and so on.

Citroen Small UV

Citroën has the new C5 Aircross, a mid-sized premium SUV, poised for launch in early 2021. It will come in via the CKD route with local assembly unit setup in Chennai. Next up from the French automobile maker will be a sub 4 meter UV, codenamed Citroen CC21 as on date.

Regularly spied on test in India, This new small UV has just been spied testing in Brazil for the first time. It was under heavy camouflage, but the shape and size is unmistakably that of the Citroen small UV test mule in India, seen below.

The new UV which is yet to be named is slated to be based on the Groupe PSA CMP (EMP1) Common Modular Platform. It is expected to be launched by the festive season of the coming year. Upon launch, it will become the first car in India to offer flexi-fuel option.

Flexi-Fuel

Brazil is one country where flexi-fuel cars are on offer already. It is likely that Citroen is testing the made for India small car in Brazil as they have the fuel already available and also has similar road / weather conditions like India. Or, it is also likely that Citroen plans to launch this new small UV for India, in multiple global markets, especially developing nations like India where demand for small and affordable cars is high.

Speaking about design, Expect the small UV to feature a large mesh grille, squared head and tail lamps, door mounted ORVMs and rear bumper mounted number plate recess. It will sit on steel wheels, higher variants will get alloys. Interiors will sport features such as connected car technology, climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, and smartphone connectivity so as to keep up with competition.

Engine option will include a 1.2 liter petrol motor with flexifuel option. It could run on ethanol blends from 27% to 100%. Making it the first car in India to be bi-fiel compatible.

One could also expect a long list of safety equipment on the upcoming Citroen small car. This will include dual airbags, parking sensors, electronic stability control and ABS and EBD. Expected to be launched in the Rs 5 lakh range, it will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis, S-Presso, Mahindra KUV100 and upcoming Tata HBX.

Source