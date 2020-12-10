Commercial Vehicle Retail Sales Nov 2020 – Tata, Mahindra In Top 2

Every OEM reported negative YoY retail sales in November 2020

Even as the auto industry noted positive growth in the month of October 2020, YoY sales across all sectors in the past month have not been encouraging. The two wheeler segment noted a distinct dip of 15.84 percent in demand in November 2020, while car retail sales grew by just over 5 percent YoY. The commercial vehicle segment has reported a 31.22 percent YoY decline in demand to 50,113 units, down from 72,863 units sold in Nov 19.

Retail sales for November 2020 have been released, based on registration data collated by FADA in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This data is collected from 1,257 of 1,464 RTOs across the country as the ones in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Telangana are not yet registered on the Government of India’s Vahan 4 system.

Tata and Mahindra Retain Top Two Spots

Tata Motors and Mahindra, despite reporting de-growth, commanded the list with a combined sale of 34,460 units, 68.7 percent of total commercial vehicle sales of 50,113 units. Tata Motors YoY sales dipped 41.19 percent to 17,584 units, down from 29,902 units sold in Nov 19, holding a 35.09 percent market share. MoM sales were more encouraging, increasing 14.81 percent over 15,316 units sold in Oct 20.

Mahindra was in a second spot with 16,876 units sold in the past month, down 19.38 percent over 20,932 units sold in Nov 19. Currently commanding a market share of 33.68 percent, Mahindra’s MoM sales increased 12.64 percent as against 14,982 units sold in Oct 20.

At No. 3 was Ashok Leyland with 39 percent de-growth in Nov 20 following sales of 6,060 units, down from 9,934 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales however increased by 15.23 percent as compared to 5,259 units sold in Oct 20.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), currently commanding a market share of 5.14 percent has noted retail sales dip 19.84 percent to 2,578 units in the past month, down from 3,216 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales increased 18.47 percent following Oct 20 sales which stood at 2,176 units.

Maruti’s retail sales note YoY and MoM decline

Maruti, with Eeco Cargo and Super Carry in its commercial vehicle range, has noted both YoY and MoM sales de-growth. In Nov 20, the company CV retail sales stood at 2,231 units, down 16.50 percent as against 2,672 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales dipped 2.41 percent with 2,286 units sold in Oct 20.

Maruti Suzuki was the only OEM to note de-growth in terms of MoM sales while every other CV maker posted positive sales. Total retails for November 2020 increased to 51,113 units, up 12.66 percent over 44,480 units sold in Oct 20.

Daimler, Force and Isuzu were lower down the order, each of which posted YoY de-growth but a MoM sales increase. However, sales of each of these commercial vehicle manufacturers failed to cross the 1000 unit mark.