Commercial Vehicle Sales April 2022 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti

CV sales in India noted a 52.18 percent YoY growth in retail sales with Tata Motors heading the list

The commercial vehicle segment has seen tremendous growth across the LCV (53.74 percent), MCV (33.50 percent) and HCV (64.60 percent) segments in April 2022, while retail sales of Construction Equipment Vehicles dipped marginally by -1.42 percent.

Total sales in the past month stood at 78,398 units, up 52.18 percent over 51,515 units sold in April 2021 while it was a growth of 286.50 percent over 20,284 units sold in April 2020. The segment’s government support in terms of infra spending has boosted demand resulting in every commercial vehicle OEM reporting an increase in retail sales.

Commercial Vehicle Sales April 2022 – Tata Motors at No. 1

Tata Motors saw its retail sales at 33,581 units in April 2022, up from 21,816 units sold in April 2021. Tata Motors range of commercial vehicles range from the M&HCV to Prima, Intercity coach, Tarmac coach, Venture, Ace, School Buses, etc. New Tata Ace Electric has been launched. It will be the company’s first fully-electric commercial vehicle to go into series production. It has a range of 154 kms.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with retail sales of 16,857 units, up from 9,783 units sold in April 2021. Market share also increased to 21.50 percent from 18.99 percent YoY. Mahindra recently entered into an alliance with CSC Grameen eStore for Small Commercial Vehicle products. Sales will be via CSC Grameen’s digital platform while customers can also visit the nearest CSC Grameen eStore to see the Mahindra SCV range of Supro and Jeeto.

Ashok Leyland retail sales of commercial vehicles stood at 12,284 units in the past month. This was a YoY increase from 8,193 units sold in April 2021. This was also a MoM increase over 11,676 units sold in March 2022. Market share decreased to 15.67 percent from 15.90 percent held in April 2021.

VE Commercial Vehicles, Maruti Suzuki, Daimler India

YoY growth in retail sales were also reported by VE Commercial Vehicles to 5,446 units, up from 3,411 units sold in April 2021. Market share increased to 6.95 percent from 6.62 percent YoY. Maruti Suzuki commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,487 units in the past month, up from 2,447 units sold in April 2021.Market share however, dipped to 4.45 percent from 4.75 percent YoY.

Daimler India CV retail sales were at 1,577 units last month, up from 1,248 units sold in the same month of the previous year though market share dipped to 2.01 percent from 2.42 percent YoY.

Force Motors and SML Isuzu had their retail sales at 838 units and 808 units respectively last month. It was a YoY growth from 539 and 494 units sold in April 2021 with both OEMs noting an increase in market share. There were other OEMs in the CV segment that recorded sales of 3,520 units in the past month, up from 3,584 units sold in April 2021.