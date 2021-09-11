Commercial Vehicle Sales Aug 2021 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, VECV, Daimler

Commercial vehicle retails increased 97.94 percent YoY to 53,150 units in August 2021

FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) announced the sales and registration report for August 2021 (retails sales). In the said month, data shows off that there was a YoY growth reported across each segment. Even as demand across every segment is rising, automakers are facing severe supply constraints in view of the shortage in semi-conductors.

Retails in the two wheeler segment saw a 6.66 percent growth while three wheeler retails increased 79.70 percent. PV retails increased by 38.71 percent while commercial vehicle retails recorded the maximum increase at 97.94 percent to 53,150 units retailed in August 2021 over 26,851 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Tata, Mahindra Lead Charts

Tata Motors and Mahindra were the only two commercial vehicle manufacturers to note retail sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Tata Motors retailed a total of 20,805 units in the past month with a market share of 39.14 percent. This was against 7,164 units sold in August 2020 when market share stood at 26.68 percent.

Mahindra retail sales stood at 13,385 units in August 2021 with a market share of 25.18 percent. Sales in August 2020 were at 10,867 units when market share was significantly higher at 40.47 percent. Due to semiconductor supply shortage, Mahindra has announced plans to shut down production for seven days in September 2021. However, this will not affect production of commercial vehicles.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group and among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, reported retails at 6,958 units in the past month, up from 2,861 units retailed in August 2020. Market share also increased from 10.66 percent to 13.09 percent YoY.

Next in line on the list of commercial vehicle retails was Maruti Suzuki with sales at 3,721 units in August 2021 and commanding a market share of 7 percent. This was an increase over 1,848 units retailed in August 2020 when market share stood at 6.88 percent.

VE, Daimler, Force Motors

Retail sales growth was reported across VE, Daimler and Force Motors for the month of August 2021. VE sales stood at 3,151 units in the past month, up from 1,070 units retailed in August 2020 while market share increased from 3.98 percent to 5.93 percent YoY. Daimler India retails stood at 865 units with market share at 1.63 percent in August 2021. This was against 357 units retailed in August 2020 with market share at 1.33 percent.

Lower down the order were Force Motors and SML Isuzu limited with retails at 753 units and 462 units respectively in August 2021. This was an increase over 278 units and 163 units retailed in August 2020 while market share of both these companies also noted a marked increase. Other commercial vehicle makers reported retails at 3,050 units holding market share of 8.35 percent.