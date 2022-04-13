Commercial Vehicle Sales March 2022 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti

Commercial vehicle sales increased on a YoY basis by 14.91 percent with Tata Motors commanding a 43.50 percent market share

Commercial Vehicle retail sales have grown significantly in the past month. Sales which had stood at 67,828 units in March 2021 increased 14.91 percent to 77,938 units in March 2022. It was however a 33.28 percent de-growth as compared to 1,16,817 units sold in March 2020. Every commercial vehicle OEM on this list has noted a rise in retail sales except for Maruti Suzuki.

Commercial Vehicle Sales March 2022 – Tata Leads

Tata Motors led the segment with sales of 33,900 units in March 2022, up from 28,942 units sold in March 2021. Market share increased to 43.50 percent from 42.67 percent YoY. Tata Motors is getting ready to launch ACE Electric, which was recently spied on TVC shoot.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with retail sales of 17,349 units in the past month. This was a growth of over 11,901 units sold in March 2021. Market share increased to 22.26 percent from 17.55 percent held in March 2021.

Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles also reported significant growth in retail sales. Ashok Leyland retail sales increased to 11,676 units, up from 10,563 units sold in March 2022. Market share however, dipped from 15.57 percent to 14.98 percent YoY.

Ashok Leyland had recently launched the CNG CV goods carrier – E-Comet Star ICV (intermediate CV) CNG truck range. These trucks are being offered in two gross weights of 16.1 ton and 14.25 ton with 3 CNG cylinder options.

VECV, Maruti CV Sales Mar 2022

VE Commercial Vehicles sales which had stood at 4,224 units in March 2021 with market share of 6.23 percent increased to 4,566 units in March 2022 while market share dipped to 5.86 percent.

Maruti Suzuki was not as profitable where their commercial vehicle retail sales were concerned as it dipped to 3,803 units in March 2022 down from 3,828 units sold in March 2021. Its market share dipped to 4.88 percent last month, from 5.64 percent held in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the most preferred model in this segment. It delivers 54 kW power and 98 Nm torque and is the only mini CV in India to receive a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5 liter petrol tank. It offers a deck area of 2,183mm length x 1,488mm width with a 740 kgs payload carrying capacity. Super Carry is sold via the company’s 335 commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India. Maruti has recently boosted production so as to keep up with increased demand

Daimler, Isuzu, Force Motors

Commercial vehicle retail sales of Daimler India stood at 1,548 units last month, up from 1,442 units retailed in March 2021. Market share however dipped to 1.99 percent from 2.13 percent on a YoY basis.

SML Isuzu also saw an increase in retail sales to 662 units from 589 units sold in March 2021 while Force Motors Limited retail sales increased to 631 units from 405 units sold in March 2021. Other OEMs contributed a total of 3,803 units to CV retail sales last month from 5,934 units sold in March 2021.