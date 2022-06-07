Commercial Vehicle Sales May 2022 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti

Tata Motors was at a No. 1 position and saw its retail sales increase to 27,553 units in May 2022

Commercial vehicle retail sales in May 2022, as announced by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, stood at 66,632 units. This was significant growth over 17,607 unit sold in May 2021. This vehicle retail data has been collated as on 04.06.22 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,481 out of 1,616 RTOs.

In the commercial vehicle segment, that also includes LCV – Light Commercial Vehicle, MCV – Medium Commercial Vehicle, HCV – Heavy Commercial Vehicle and others such as Construction Equipment Vehicles etc, it was Tata Motors at the lead with 27,553 units sold in May 2022 up from 7,373 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped from 41.88 percent held in May 2021 to 41.35 percent last month.

Commercial Vehicle Retail Sales May 2022 – Tata Maintains Lead

Tata Motors commercial vehicle range consists of M&HCV to Prima, Intercity coach, Tarmac coach, Venture, Ace, School Buses, etc. The company has just launched the new Ace Electric, their first fully electric commercial vehicle that offers a range of 154 kms.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with CV retail sales at 14,739 units in May 2022 were a significant YoY growth over 3,372 units sold in May 2021. Market share increased to 22.12 percent YoY over 19.15 percent held in May 2021. Retail sales were badly affected by the nationwide lockdown in May 2021.

Ashok Leyland retail sales in the commercial vehicle segment stood at 10,391 units last month, up from 2,792 units sold in May 2021. Market share dipped to 15.59 percent from 15.86 percent held in May 2021. VE Commercial also saw a notable increase in retail sales last month to 4,528 units from 928 units sold in May 2021 while market share increased to 6.80 percent from 5.27 percent YoY.

Maruti Suzuki, Daimler, Force Motors

Retail sales of Maruti Suzuki commercial vehicle lineup, that includes the likes of Super Carry, Eeco Carry, Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour M, Tour S and Tour V, saw sales of 3,027 units in May 2022, up from 887 units sold in May 2021. Market share however, dipped to 4.45 percent in the past month from 5.04 percent held in May 2021.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles took a sixth spot in terms of CV retail sales in May 2022. Sales stood at 1,161 units in May 2022, from 446 units sold in May 2021. Market share also fell to 1.74 percent from 2.53 percent held in May 2021. It was followed by Force Motors with 1,141 units sold last month up from 639 units sold in May 2021 again relating to a loss in market share to 1.71 percent in May 2022 from 3.63 percent held in the same month of a year ago.

SML Isuzu retail sales were at 860 units in the past month from 123 units sold in May 2021 with market share increasing to 1.29 percent from 0.70 percent held in May 2021. There were others in this segment that accounted for retail sales of 3,232 units up from 1,047 units sold in May 2021 with market share at 4.85 percent as against 5.59 percent held in the same month last year.