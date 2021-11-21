Commercial Vehicle Sales Oct 2021 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, VECV

On a Year-on-Year basis, commercial vehicle retail sales increased by 26 percent with growth across LCV, MCV and HCV segments

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the sales and registration report for October 2021. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, while 3 wheeler sales increased 74 percent and commercial vehicle retails were up 26 percent, passenger vehicle retails dipped 6 percent and tractor sales were down 11 percent.

Sales were affected due to un-precedented supply chain disruptions, fuel price hikes, higher input costs and a general economic slowdown following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking commercial vehicle retail sales into account, every CV maker has posted YoY growth except for Mahindra. Total CV sales stood at 56,732 units, up from 44,865 units sold in October 2020. Growth could be seen across the LCV, MCV and HCV segments but more so in the HCV segment that saw retails at 15,874 units last month, up 121.61 percent from 7,163 units sold in October 2020.

Commercial Vehicle Sales Oct 2021 – Tata Motors Tops List

Tata Motors and Mahindra were the leading two CV makers in this segment and the only to account for retails above the 10,000 unit mark. Tata Motors lead the list with sales of 24,870 units in October 2021, up from 15,380 units retailed in October 2020. Market share also increased substantially from 34.28 percent to 43.84 percent YoY.

More recently, Tata Motors has unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments. These products include seven in the M&HCV segment, five in I&LCV segment, four in small commercial vehicles and pick-ups and five in passenger commercial vehicles.

At No. 2 was Mahindra with de-growth in retail sales. Sales in the past month stood at 10,302 units, down from 15,108 units sold in October 2020. Market share also dipped from 33.67 percent to 18.16 percent YoY.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland’s retail sales increased from 5,294 units sold in October 2020 to 7,822 units in the past month. Market share also increased from 11.80 percent to 13.79 percent. It is just learnt that Ashok Leyland is developing hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles while the company also has plans to roll out CNG-fitted commercial vehicles by fourth quarter of this financial year.

VECV, Maruti, Daimler

Lower down the order was VECV, Maruti and Daimler India, all posting YoY growth. VE commercial vehicle retails increased to 4,045 units in the past month, up from 2,192 units retailed in October 2020. Maruti CV retails stood at 3,778 units, up from 2,338 units retailed in the same month last year while Daimler saw its retails at 1,166 units in October 2021, over just 851 units retailed in October 2020.

Force Motors retails also increased substantially to 998 units, up from 439 units retailed in October 2020 with market share increasing from 0.98 percent to 1.76 percent YoY. SML Isuzu also reported an increase in retail sales to 623 units in October 2021, up from 352 units retailed in the same month of the previous year while market share increased to 1.10 percent over 0.78 percent held in October 2020. There were other commercial vehicle makers that also added 3,128 units to total CV retails in October 2021. This was an increase over 2,911 units retailed in October 2020.