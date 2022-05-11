Compact SUV Sales April 2022 – Creta, Seltos, S Cross, Taigun, Kushaq

Hyundai Creta topped sales charts being the only compact SUV to cross the 10,000 unit mark

Sales of SUVs continue to increase. Earlier, we discussed sales of sub 4 meter sub-compact SUVs (Nexon, Brezza, Venue, etc) as well as Mid-Size SUVs (Hector, Harrier, XUV700, Safar, etc). In this post, we will take a look at the sales performance of compact SUVs in India for April 2022.

Compact SUVs, being much in demand among buyers in India, has seen a 17.35 percent YoY increase in sales. Total sales stood at 31,228 units in April 2022, up from 26,661 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 10.45 percent from 34,874 units sold in March 2022.

Compact SUV Sales April 2022 – Hyundai Creta at No. 1

Hyundai Creta led the list with sales of 12,651 units in the past month, up 1.51 percent over 12,463 units sold in April 2021. This was a 188 unit volume growth while the Creta commands a 40.51 percent share in this segment. MoM sales also increased substantially by 30.30 percent over 10,532 units sold in March 2022 when market share stood at 30.20 percent. 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to launch in India later year. It will be seen with a host of exterior and interior updates while it will continue to get its power via the same engine options.

At No. 2 was Kia Seltos. Sales dipped 7.17 percent YoY to 7,506 units from 8,086 units sold in April 2021. Market share was at 24.04 percent, from 24.13 percent it commanded in March 2022 when sales were at 8,415 units. It was thanks to increased Seltos sales that allowed Kia India to post an 18 percent YoY growth.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sales increased 30.04 percent YoY in April 2022 to 2,922 units, from 2,247 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales growth was at 9.27 percent from 2,674 units sold in March 2022. Market share increased from 7.67 percent held in March 2022 to 9.36 percent in April 2022.

Mahindra Scorpio Sales Dip

Mahindra Scorpio sales dipped 24.18 percent YoY to 2,712 units in the past month. It was also a MoM de-growth of 55.25 percent over 6,061 units sold in March 2022 relating to a volume de-growth of 3,349 units. This related to a market share dip from 17.38 percent held in March 2022 to 8.68 percent in the past month. Mahindra is getting ready to launch new gen Scorpio next month.

There were 2,631 units of the Volkswagen Taigun sold in the past month, a 10.55 percent growth over 2,380 units sold in March 2022. Volkswagen has recently added some new standard features to the Taigun compact SUV and increased prices which are now between Rs 11.39 lakh-18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is the third time since launch in September 2021 that the company has hiked prices of the Taigun.

MoM de-growth was seen in the case of Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor to the extent of 3.44 percent and 88.92 percent to 2,413 units and 249 units respectively. However, Nissan Kicks has seen outstanding demand both on YoY and MoM basis to 144 units, up 148.28 percent over 58 units sold in April 2021 and 65 units sold in March 2022. Renault Duster, once a popular model in this segment, was pulled off the company lineup earlier this year, leaving only the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger on the company’s portfolio.