Compact SUV Sales April 2023 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun

Sales in the compact SUV segment saw Hyundai Creta take a strong lead over the Grand Vitara and Seltos

In the earlier post, we discussed sub 4m SUV sales, which includes the likes of Nexon, Brezza, etc. In this post, we will take a look at the compact SUV sales for April 2023. The compact SUVs continues to remain the hottest selling segment in the country. Models in this segment are regaled for their strong road presence, performance both on good and challenging road conditions, higher ground clearance, more interior space and reasonable pricing. Here are the best-selling compact SUVs in India in April 2023.

Total compact SUV sales in the compact segment stood at 36,144 units in April 2023. This was a 42.02 percent YoY growth over 25,450 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, dipped by 8.45 percent as against 39,478 units sold in March 2023.

Compact SUV Sales April 2023 – Hyundai Creta takes the lead

Hyundai Creta commanded the segment with a 39.25 percent share. Sales in the past month stood at 14,186 units, up 12.13 percent over 12,651 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also improved by 1.14 percent from 14,026 units sold in March 2023. Hyundai has added new safety features on the Creta as well as on the Venue and i20 among which are three-point seat belts for all occupants and adjustable headrests for rear seats. No other compact SUV on this list managed sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

At No. 2 was the Maruti Grand Vitara. This compact SUV entered the segment much later than its rivals but has managed to outshine in terms of sales. G Vitara sales stood at 7,742 units last month. This was a 22.93 percent MoM decline in sales as against 10,045 units sold in March 2023. The Grand Vitara currently commands a 21.42 percent share on this list, down from 25.44 percent held in March 2023.

Kia Seltos sales fell YoY by 3.90 percent to 7,213 units from 7,506 units sold in April 2022 while there was a 10.05 percent MoM growth over 6,554 units sold in March 2023. 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is poised for launch soon. It has been recently spied on test with a panoramic sunroof.

With 2,616 units of Toyota Hyryder sold in the pasts month, a MoM de-growth of 24.07 percent has been reported over 3,474 units sold in March 2023. Toyota Hyryder also saw its prices increased from earlier this month and now ranges from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kushaq, Tiguan, Astor

Skoda Kushaq and VW Tiguan have posted YoY and MoM decline in sales. Kushaq sales dipped 10.40 percent YoY and 4 percent MoM to 2,162 units. VW Tiguan on the other hand found sales falling by 42.23 percent YoY and 23.08 percent MoM to 1,520 units. There were 2,631 units sold in April 2022 and 1,976 units sold in March 2023.

MG Astor has seen sales increase by 182.73 percent on a YoY basis to 702 units in April 2023 from 249 units sold in April 2022 while MoM sales dipped 38.84 percent from 1,151 units sold in March 2023.