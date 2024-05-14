Compact SUV Sales April 2024 – Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Taigun, Elevate, Astor

Top 4 in this list have over 85% market share for the month – Creta, Grand Vitara, Seltos and HyRyder

After taking a look at the Sub 4m SUV sales (Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, etc) for April 2024, let us see how the Compact SUVs, which are in the range of 4.2 meter to 4.4 meter length, performed. Overall, the compact SUV segment in India experienced a commendable growth rate of 7.47% in April 2024, with total sales reaching 38,844 units.

Compact SUV Sales April 2024 – Creta Leads

Leading the pack is the ever-popular Hyundai Creta, which recorded sales of 15,447 units in April 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s figure of 14,186 units. This translates to a growth rate of 8.89%, underscoring the unwavering demand for this versatile SUV.

Meanwhile, Maruti Grand Vitara retained its firm footing in the market with 7,651 units sold in April 2024. Although experiencing a slight dip of 1.18% compared to the same period last year, the Grand Vitara continues to command a respectable share of the compact SUV segment.

Kia Seltos, known for its design and feature-rich offerings, witnessed a marginal decline in sales, with 6,734 units sold in April 2024. Toyota HyRyder emerged as one of the standout performers, recording a remarkable growth rate of 24.31% with 3,252 units sold in April 2024. Volkswagen Taigun made significant strides in April 2024, with 1,758 units sold, marking a notable growth of 15.66% compared to the same period last year.

Honda Elevate managed to capture attention with 1,731 units sold. Decline in sales of Elevate was due to production issues. Despite its reputation for quality and performance, the Skoda Kushaq encountered challenges in April 2024, with 1,159 units sold. With 1,019 units sold, the MG Astor demonstrated a notable growth of 44.74% compared to the same period last year. Citroen C3 Aircross reported its lowest sales till date, 93 units in April 2024.

Month on Month Performance

Compact SUVs reported a month on month decline of 21%. March 2024 sales were at 49k while in April 2024 sales were at close to 39k. With 15,447 units sold in April 2024, Hyundai Creta registered a decline of 6.14% compared to the previous month’s sales.

March saw a significant drop in sales for the Maruti Grand Vitara, with only 7,651 units sold in April 2024 compared to 11,232 units in the previous month. Similarly, the Kia Seltos experienced a decline in demand, with sales dropping to 6,734 units in April 2024, representing a decrease of 14.89% compared to March. Toyota HyRyder also encountered a significant sales slump in April 2024, with only 3,252 units sold compared to 5,965 units in the previous month.

In contrast to the overall trend of declining sales, the Volkswagen Taigun maintained relative stability in April 2024. With 1,758 units sold, the Taigun experienced a modest increase of 10.71% compared to the previous month. Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross also witnessed decline in sales. WWhile the Elevate and Astor faced declines of 47.18% and 20.02% respectively, the Kushaq and C3 Aircross experienced declines of -10.36% and -55.92% respectively.