Compact SUV Sales April 2025 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder

Hyundai Creta, and its EV counterpart, maintained its dominance in the compact SUV segment, with a 39.65% market share

Compact SUVs, measuring between 4.2 meters and 4.4 meters in length, have shown of strong YoY growth while MoM sales have fallen considerably. There were 42,919 units sold in this segment in April 2025, representing an 8.03% YoY growth from 39,727 units sold in the same month last year. In stark contrast, MoM sales declined sharply by 16.53% over 51,416 unit sales of March 2025.

Automakers are making new headways into this segment with the Tata Curvv/EV, Mahindra BE6 and Citroen Basalt being added over the past year. Feature and technology updates continue to capture the attention of buyers. Compliance to newer and stricter safety norms and power train improvement also lend further appeal.

Compact SUV Sales April 2025 – YoY Growth

In April 2025, the compact SUV segment that has witnessed an 8.03% growth was headed by segment leader Hyundai Creta. Total sales that include both its ICE and EV variants stood at 17,016 units, a 10.16% YoY growth from 15,447 units sold in April 2024. The Creta, which was also the best-selling car in India, currently commands a 39.65% market share in the compact SUV segment. Next gen model of the Creta with a hybrid powertrain is also in the making, set for launch sometime in 2027.

At No. 2 was Maruti G Vitara, sales of which declined YoY by 6.06% to 7,154 units. There had been 7,651 units sold in April 2024. Kia Seltos followed closely behind with 6,135 unit sales, also marking a YoY decline by 8.90%. Toyota HyRyder sales went up by 42.74% with strong sales of 4,642 units, a 1,390 unit volume increase from 3,252 unit sales of April 2024.

Tata Curvv/EV accounted for total sales of 3,149 units to command a 7.34% market share. It was followed by VW Taigun, sales of which fell 34.30% YoY to 1,155 units in the past month, down from 1,758 unit sales of April 2024. In the red was also Honda Elevate with a 45.98% YoY decline to just 935 unit sales last month.

MG ZS EV recorded the highest YoY growth in the compact SUV segment. Sales went up by 61.19% to 864 units, a massive increase from 536 unit sales of April 2024. Skoda Kushaq sales dipped by 32.44% to 783 units while newly launched Mahindra BE 6 added 550 units to total compact SUV sales. Lower sales were reported for both XUV400EV (337 units) and MG Astor (133 units). There were 66 units of Citroen Basalt sold last month while 0 unit sales were reported for the C3 Aircross marking a 100% YoY decline.

MG ZS EV and XUV400EV – The Rise of Electric SUVs

Lower MoM demand was seen across the compact SUV segment with every model on this list, save the MG ZS EV and XUV400EV, showing negative sales. Hyundai Creta/EV sales dipped 5.78% MoM, while sales of G Vitara too dived 31.33% from 10,418 unit sales of March 2025. Negative sales growth was also seen in the case of Kia Seltos, down 5.98% and Toyota HyRyder which declined by 12.18% on a MoM basis.

The sale table of April 2025 shows Tata Curvv experience a decrease in sales of 16.80%, while the Honda Elevate saw a significant drop of 62.22% when compared to sales in March 2025. MG ZS EV had a slight increase, with sales rising by 0.93% to 864 units in April, up from 856 units in March 2025. Skoda Kushaq too saw a decline of 12.71%, and sales of Mahindra BE 6 fell by 41.11%.

On a positive note, Mahindra XUV400 EV achieved a remarkable 41.60% MoM improvement, with sales of 337 units in the past month, a significant increase from 238 units sold in March 2025. This marked a 99 unit growth in volume. MG Astor experienced a decline of 27.72%, while Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross saw decreased sales by 34% and 100%, respectively.