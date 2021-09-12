Compact SUV Sales Aug 2021 – Creta No 1, Kushaq Beats S Cross

Other than Creta and newly launched Kushaq, all other compact SUVs have registered negative YoY growth in August

A total of 29,587 units were sold in August 2021. YoY growth is 2.25%, as compared to 28,936 units sold in August last year. MoM growth is higher at 6.07%, as compared to 27,895 units sold in July 2021. All except Creta and Scorpio have positive MoM growth in August.

Compact SUV Sales Aug 2021 – Creta most popular

Creta continues to dominate with market share of 42.58% in August. A total of 12,597 units were sold in the month. YoY growth is 7.14%, as compared to 11,758 units sold in August last year. However, MoM growth is down by -3.10%, as compared to 13,000 units sold in July 2021.

Creta is expected to get a facelift next year, which will see some major updates to the SUV. Exteriors are expected to be overhauled based on Tucson. There will be several new features as well.

Next on the list is Kia Seltos with sales of 8,619 units in August. YoY growth is down by -19.11%, as compared to 10,655 units sold in August last year. Market share is at 29.13%. Only Creta and Seltos have market share in double digits. All other SUVs in this segment have single digit market share.

This reveals the dominance of South Korean carmakers in this space. Seltos MoM growth is positive at 23.43%, as compared to 6,983 units sold in July 2021. Seltos is also expected to get a facelift in the next 1-2 years.

At number three is Skoda Kushaq with sales of 2,904 units in August. Kushaq was launched earlier this year in June at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. With bookings of more than 6k by July itself and rising monthly sales, Kushaq is now one of Skoda’s bestsellers.

Scorpio YoY, MoM sales down

Mahindra Scorpio is at fourth place with sales of 2,606 units in August. YoY sales are down by -21.67%, as compared to 3,327 units sold in August last year. Market share is at 8.81%. MoM growth is also down by -32.40%, as compared to 3,855 units sold in July 2021.

Scorpio has had a long innings having debuted way back in 2002. Over the years, it has been updated multiple times. New-gen Scorpio is expected to debut early next year. It will be getting a range of updates across exteriors and interiors. Engine options will be the same as that of all-new XUV700.

At number five is Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with sales of 2,522 units in August. YoY growth is down by -0.20%, as compared to 2,527 units sold in August last year. Market share is at 8.52%. MoM growth is up by 27.89%, as compared to 1,972 units sold in July 2021. Next-gen S-Cross is expected to debut in European markets sometime in 2022. Later, it could be introduced in India as well.

Other SUVs in the list are Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. These have relatively fewer sales numbers at 186 units and 153 units, respectively. Although YoY growth is negative, Kicks and Duster have positive MoM growth of 37.78% and 19.53%, respectively.