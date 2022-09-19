Compact SUV Sales Aug 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, Taigun

Hyundai Creta scored over rival Seltos by a significant margin – Commands a 49.25 percent share in this segment

Even as the surge in demand for SUVs intensifies in India and several new launches take place in this segment, there has been a 5.35 percent YoY de-growth in August 2022 while MoM sales also dipped by 14.55 percent. In the earlier post, we took a look at the sub-compact SUVs (sub 4m) like Nexon and Brezza, in this post we will take a look at the Compact SUVs.

Total sales in this compact SUV segment stood at 25,537 units in August 2022, down from 26,981 units sold in August 2021. Sales were at 29,887 units in July 2022, relating to a 14.55 percent MoM de-growth. As has been a regular phenomenon over the past few months, it was the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that were at the top. Together, Creta and Seltos command a market share of over 83% in this segment.

Compact SUV Sales Aug 2022 – Creta at No. 1

Creta was the only compact SUV to cross the 10,000 unit mark. Sales dipped 0.16 percent YoY to 12,577 units in August 2022, down from 12,597 units sold in August 2021. This was a 20 unit volume de-growth with the Creta commanding a 49.25 percent share. MoM sales also fell 0.38 percent when compared to 12,625 units sold in July 2022.

Kia Seltos was the only model on the list to post YoY and MoM growth. At No. 2 with YoY growth to 8,652 units in August 2022, up 0.38 percent when compared to 8,619 units sold in August 2022 and up 1.30 percent from 8,541 units sold in July 2022. Kia Seltos currently commands a 33.88 percent share. In August 2022, sales of the Kia Seltos crossed the 3 lakh unit milestone, a feat that the company has managed to achieve in 3 years of launch. The Seltos facelift has also made its official debut with launch in India set for later this year.

Skoda Kushaq sales dipped YoY and MoM to 1,876 units in August 2022, down 35.40 percent from 2,904 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales fell 9.11 percent from 2,064 units sold in July 2022. The Kushaq currently commands a 7.35 percent share in August 2022 up from 6.91 percent held in July 2022. Launched late last year, MG Astor sales were at 1,324 units in August 2022. This was a 2.79 percent MoM decline from 1,362 units sold in July 2022.

Taigun Sales Decline

Sales decline was also seen in the case of the VW Taigun down to 1,019 units in August 2022. This was a 27.63 percent MoM de-growth from 1,408 units sold in July 2022. Taigun sales have seen a steady decline over the past several months with August 2022 sales at their lowest. To boost sales, Taigun Anniversary Edition has been launched in new colour and minor updates.

Nissan Kicks has also not been seeing efficient sales in India which dipped to 89 units in August 2022, down 52.15 percent when compared to 186 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 5.95 percent from 84 units sold in July 2022. Nissan only has two cars on offer in India – Magnite and Kicks. They also have the GT-R listed on their website, but it hardly generates any sales. The company sees better results in terms of exports than domestic sales.

Maruti S-Cross and Renault Duster that featured on this list in August 2021 with sales of 2,522 units and 153 units respectively have since been discontinued from their company lineups. Soon we will have the Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Grand Vitara in the list above.