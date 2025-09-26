Compact SUV Sales Aug 2025 – Creta, HyRyder, Vitara, Seltos, Elevate, Taigun

Hyundai Creta was once again the best-selling compact SUV in August 2025 even as sales declined sharply

The SUV segment in India, be it those in the sub-4 meter or compact category, have witnessed lower demand in August 2025. In an earlier report, we detailed sales in the sub-4 meter SUV segment which has posted both a YoY and MoM decline. A similar scenario was seen in the compact SUV segment that includes models in the 4.2m-4.4m class. New GST tax regime that came into effect from 22nd September and brought with it a revision in prices could be one of the reasons for these dismal sales. Buyers awaited new price lists being announced while sales could now take off on a more positive note, spurred on by festive demand.

Compact SUV Sales August 2025

Sales in this segment stood at 42,835 units in August 2025. This was a 14.18% YoY decline from 49,912 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales also ended in the red by 8.21% when compared to 46,667 units sold in July 2025. Most models on this list have reported a decline in demand. Hyundai Creta/EV continued its dominance in this segment with 15,924 units sold in the past month. it was a 5% YoY and 5.76% MoM decline even as the Creta continued to command a 37.18% market share. There were 16,762 units and 16,898 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively.

Toyota HyRyder at No. 2 has seen improved demand with 9,100 units sold in the month of August 2025. This was a 39.27% growth in comparison with the same period last year when 6,534 units had been sold. Taking into account MoM sales, growth stood at 3.24% from 8,814 units sold in July 2025.

Reporting both a YoY and MoM decline in sales was the Maruti Grand Vitara. Sales fell to 5,743 units in the past month, a 36.34% YoY and 9.89% MoM de-growth. Kia Seltos sales dipped to 4,687 units relating to a 28.29% YoY and 22.01% MoM decline. This decline could be on account of buyers awaiting the new gen Seltos, set for launch later this year.

Sales of Tata Curvv/EV witnessed a massive decline to 1,703 units. This was a 50.71% YoY de-growth from 3,455 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales were down by 15.06% from 2,005 units sold in July. Honda Elevate, even as its YoY sales dipped by 3.66% to 1,660 units, it did see a strong 19% MoM growth from 1,395 unit sales of July 2025.

There were also 1,551 units of Mahindra BE 6 sold in the past month to command a 3.62% share in the company portfolio. VW Taigun sales fell to 1,001 units, a 38.51% YoY and 24.57% MoM decline. Skoda Kushaq sales also fell to 789 units which was a 47.47% YoY and 12.43% MoM decline while MG ZS EV sales dipped to 380 units in the past month also relating to double digit YoY and MoM de-growth by 21.49% and 53.37% respectively.

MG Astor Posts Improved MoM sales in August 2025

Sales of MG Astor, even as it has witnessed an 80.90% decline in YoY sales to 179 units from 936 units, it did see a rebound on a MoM basis with a 272.92% growth from 48 units sold in July 2025. Lower down the sales order, XUV400 EV (66 units), Citroen C3 Aircross (45 units) and Citroen Basalt (7 units) each suffered both YoY and MoM decline in sales.