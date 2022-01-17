Compact SUV Sales Dec 2021 – Creta, Seltos, Astor, Kushaq, Taigun

The compact SUV space is expected to see multiple new additions in the future from OEMs such as Honda, Citroen, Maruti and Toyota

The C-segment compact SUV space is one of the most sought after segments in the passenger vehicle market in India. This space is dominated by a number of SUVs that generate mass volumes for their respective brands. A total of 21,878 compact SUVs were dispatched across the country in December 2021.

This figure is 485 units more than the recorded volume of December 2020 and 8,497 units less than the volume sold in November 2021. It resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 2.27 percent and an MoM decline of 28 percent.

Compact SUV Sales Dec 2021 – Creta, Seltos Leads

Hyundai Creta led the sales chart in this segment with 7,609 units dispatched across the country last month as opposed to 10,592 units sold in December 2020. It led to a YoY decline of 28.16 percent.

In November 2021, the Korean auto giant sold 10,300 units of the mid-size SUV which translates to an MoM growth of 26.13 percent. The SUV is slated to undergo a mid-cycle facelift later this year.

Creta was followed by its cousin Kia Seltos with a recorded volume of 4,012 units last month. The SUV registered YoY degrowth of 28.46 percent and an MoM decline of 54.71 percent.

The third spot was taken by a new entrant in the form of Skoda Kushaq. The Czech carmaker sold 2,840 units across India which resulted in an MoM growth of 51.39 percent.

Kushaq, Taigun, Scopio, S-Cross Consolidate

Kushaq was closely followed by its German cousin Volkswagen Taigun which registered a monthly volume of 2,828 units in December 2021. The German brand had sold 2,849 units of the compact crossover the previous month which led to a marginal MoM decline of 0.74 percent. With a registered monthly volume of 1,757 units, Mahindra Scorpio occupied the fifth spot.

The ladder-on-frame SUV witnessed a YoY decline of 48.58 percent and an MoM degrowth of 47.86 percent. Maruti S-Cross came sixth in this list with 1,521 units dispatched across the country.

The mid-size crossover registered a YoY growth of 28.35 percent and an MoM drop of 14.65 percent. MG sold 1,125 units of Astor in December 2021. The petrol-powered version of ZS witnessed an MoM growth of 10.51 percent.

Kicks, Duster lag behind

Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster remained the perennial laggers occupying the last two spots in the sales chart. While the mid-size from the Japanese brand recorded a sales volume of 130 units, its French counterpart registered a paltry volume of 56 units. Kicks witnessed YoY and MoM growths of 34 percent and 30 percent respectively. Whereas Duster recorded heavy YoY and MoM declines of 88.66 percent and 74.66 percent respectively.