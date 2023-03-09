Compact SUV Sales Feb 2023 – Creta No 1, G Vitara Beats Seltos, Kushaq / Taigun Decline

Compact SUV segment has registered YoY growth of 44.66%, whereas MoM growth is down by -17.31%

Sitting between the sub 4m SUV (Nexon, Brezza) segment and the Mid-size SUV (Harrier, XUV700) segment, is the compact SUV segment. Total sales of compact SUVs were at 35,383 units in February 2023, as compared to 24,460 units in the corresponding period last year. Sales in January 2023 were much higher at 42,789 units.

Compact SUV Sales Feb 2023

Excluding new entrants Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder, only Creta and Seltos have registered positive YoY growth in February. In MoM terms, only Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor have positive growth. Compact SUV space will become even more competitive later this year, with Honda’s upcoming new SUV.

Hyundai Creta continues to be the top selling compact SUV, even though Grand Vitara is not too far behind. Creta sales in February 2023 were at 10,421 units. YoY growth is 8.48%, as compared to 9,606 units sold in February last year. Creta market share in February is at 29.45%. MoM growth is down by -30.70%, as compared to 15,037 units sold in January 2023. Creta is inching towards achieving a sales milestone of 1 million units. It has already clocked 8.3 lakh units by January 2023.

At number two in the list is Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara with sales of 9,183 units. Reaching market share of 25.95% in just around 6-months’ time is a significant achievement. While the first-in-segment strong hybrid powertrain is a major draw, Maruti has also moved swiftly to introduce CNG option for the SUV. Grand Vitara MoM growth is also positive at 6.01%, as compared to 8,662 units sold in January 2023.

Kia Seltos is third with sales of 8,012 units in February. YoY growth is at 21.86%, as compared to 6,575 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Seltos market share in February 2023 is at 22.64%. MoM growth is down by -23.48%, as compared to 10,470 units sold in January 2023. Seltos will soon get the facelift version, which will have major updates like ADAS and panoramic sunroof. Powertrain options will be updated with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that will be replacing the existing 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.

HyRyder has emerged as a popular choice in compact SUV space, although volumes are not as good as its sibling Grand Vitara. Sales in February were at 3,307 units, with market share of 9.35%. MoM growth is down by -21.15%, as compared to 4,194 units sold in January 2023. HyRyder also offers CNG option at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh.

Kushaq, Taigun Sales Decline YoY

At number five in the list is Skoda Kushaq with sales of 1,783 units in February. YoY growth is down by -22.71%, as compared to 2,307 units sold in February last year. Kushaq market share is at 5.04% in February. MoM growth is also negative at -11.43%, as compared to 2,013 units sold in January 2023.

Next in the list is Volkswagen Taigun with sales of 1,657 units in February. YoY growth is down by -30.61%, as compared to 2,388 units sold in February last year. Taigun MoM growth is positive at 13.88%, as compared to 1,455 units sold in January 2023. MG Astor is at 7th spot with sales of 1,020 units. YoY growth is down by -55.16%, as compared to 2,275 units sold in February last year. MoM sales are up by 6.47%, as compared to 958 units sold in January 2023.